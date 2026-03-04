Art Division Launches New Website Focused on AI for Estate Agents in the UK Property Market

Art Division Art Division Launches New AI for Estate Agents Website Targeting the UK Property Market

The London agency unveils an AI-first strategy, helping UK estate agents increase visibility, enquiries and conversions through smarter web design.

We want to utilise AI for estate agents – but that starts with us. By modelling AI optimisation successfully on our new website, we’re in a credible position to offer the same service to our clients.” — Daniel Zairi, Marketing Director at Art Division

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Art Division has launched their new website, which is specifically designed to increase AI search visibility across the industries they serve. They use cutting edge content optimisation and web design practices to make sure that their customers – UK estate agents and property professionals – can find their services easily when they consult platforms like ChatGPT.

The website reflects Art Division’s growing belief that AI platforms will become the default search engine for both their customers and their clients’ customers.

Why Art Division’s New Website Doubles Down On AI Search Visibility

Nelly Berova, Managing Director of Art Division, comments: “We’ve seen the growth in web traffic from AI sources rise considerably over the last 2 years, and decided it was time to take action. Our new website is designed to increase visibility across all AI platforms, while growing web traffic and conversions from all AI sources.”

The New, AI-friendly Features On Art Division’s Website

The new website models AI optimisation through specific actions and technical improvements which mark a notable shift in strategy. These are as follows:

✔️ Multiple FAQs: The new website uses carefully constructed FAQs on every service page to target specific customers. The conversational language, relevant keywords and FAQ schema ensure the right people have their questions answered, persuading them to enquire further.

✔️ Topic clustering: All webpages are divided into separate ‘topical clusters’ which signal exactly what each page contains – from URL structure to on-page copy. This design helps AI search bots discover the content, making it easier to appear in AI searches and content snippets.

✔️ AI-friendly web structure: The new website is designed to load quickly and make all content visible to AI search bots, meaning platforms like ChatGPT can cite Art Division’s blogs, service pages and company details with greater accuracy.

✔️ Persona-driven content: Each service page is designed for a very specific set of customers, with hyper-relevant content to match. Whether the target customer is an estate agency director or local construction business, the words, images and page structure communicate relevance and encourage them to take the next step.

✔️ Amplify: The new website also promotes Amplify, a bolt-on, AI-powered product for agents who have used Art Division’s web design services. This enables agents to automate newsletters, blog writing and social media posts with the power of AI.

Art Division recognises the way that people search for property services is changing. Their new website is a deliberate effort to meet clients where they are, and continue to deliver an exceptional digital marketing service for property professionals.

Nelly Berova described the importance of this transition: “It’s a sure sign of where the industry is going. Nearly every new client in the last 2 months has signed up for our AI-powered Amplify service, and asked how we can optimise their site for AI searches. We’ll be meeting this need with a new service based on the practices we’ve used on our own website.”

About Art Division

Art Division is a London-based web design and digital marketing agency for UK estate agents. Since 2001, Art Division has been delivering SEO-focused marketing services for property professionals through their exclusively UK-based team.

Their marketing efforts have generated over 460,000 website enquiries for estate agents with 92% of leads driven by SEO, and have consequently earned agencies £17m in fees charged to their customers. As a WordPress web design agency for property professionals, Art Division also creates websites which are specifically suited to the sector, supporting CRM & property feed integration, multiple offices, segmented enquiries and a reusable web architecture perfected on 95+ agencies over 10 years.

Art Division have won numerous awards for their work, including the 2025 EA Masters bronze award for best estate agency supplier, TechBehemoths’ 2024 Award for WordPress based web services, and they were shortlisted for The Negotiator Awards 2025 as best estate agency product & service suppliers.

