Gailey Enterprises Team Supports Outdoor Valor at Fifth Annual Great Gatsby Warriors Gala Benefiting Veterans with PTSD

Rich and Rhonda Gailey, alongside members of the Gailey Enterprises Real Estate team, attended the Fifth Annual Great Gatsby Honor Gala hosted by Outdoor Valor.

OCALA, FL, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The black-tie event welcomed nearly 500 guests to the iconic Jumbolair aviation clubhouse for an evening dedicated to one powerful mission: supporting veterans battling post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).With roaring twenties décor, sweeping aviation hangar backdrops, live entertainment, heartfelt testimonies, and a high-energy auction, the evening blended elegance with urgency. The Gatsby-inspired theme created an atmosphere of celebration — but the heart of the night remained firmly focused on impact. Outdoor Valor provides immersive outdoor programs that help veterans reconnect with purpose through hunting, fishing, equine experiences, mentorship, and peer support. The organization’s work addresses the invisible wounds of war by creating environments where veterans can build trust, regain confidence, and rediscover camaraderie.For Gailey Enterprises Real Estate , the cause hits close to home.“Supporting our veterans isn’t optional — it’s a responsibility,” said Rhonda Gailey , Founder and Broker of Gailey Enterprises Real Estate. “These men and women have sacrificed for our freedom. If showing up and helping raise funds gives even one veteran a stronger path forward, then that’s exactly where we need to be.”Gailey Enterprises has served thousands of families across Florida and Georgia — including a significant number of military veterans. The brokerage frequently assists buyers utilizing VA loan benefits and works closely with service members transitioning into civilian life.“We sell a lot of real estate to veterans both here in central Florida and also in our Jacksonville market,” added Rich Gailey. “We see firsthand what homeownership means to them. It’s stability. It’s security. It’s a fresh chapter. Supporting Outdoor Valor aligns with what we already believe — that those who served deserve every opportunity to thrive.”Throughout the evening, speakers shared stories of transformation made possible through Outdoor Valor’s programs. Guests raised paddles during the live auction and contributed generously to ensure the nonprofit can continue expanding its reach across Florida and beyond.The Gailey Enterprises team remains committed to aligning business success with meaningful community involvement — particularly causes that serve those who have served our country.“At the end of the day, success means nothing if you don’t use it to serve,” Rhonda added. “Veterans have given us their best. Showing up for them is simply the right thing to do.”For more information about Outdoor Valor or to learn how to support its mission, visit their official website.

