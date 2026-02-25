Goodguys to Kick-Off its 2026 Season with their 16th LMC Truck Spring Lone Star Nationals presented by Old Air Products

Join the hot rodding good times as Goodguys Rod & Custom Kicks-Off its 2026 Season at Texas Motor Speedway with the 16th LMC Truck Spring Lone Star Nationals presented by Old Air Products, March 6 & 7 Don't miss the cool cars, cool people and good times at the Goodguys 16th LMC Truck Spring Lone Star Nationals presented by Old Air Products, March 6 & 7 at Texas Motor Speedway

Goodguys Rod & Custom, “America’s Favorite Car Show,” kicks off its 43rd Season of Cool Cars, Cool People and Good Times at Texas Motor Speedway, March 6 & 7!

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Goodguys Rod & Custom Association , the world’s largest hot rodding association and producer of “America’s Favorite Car Show” is excited to kick off its 2026 event season with cool cars, cool people and good times March 6 & 7 with the 16th LMC Truck Spring Lone Star Nationals presented by Old Air Products.The hot rodding fun of the Goodguys first event of the year takes place on the infield of the sprawling Texas Motor Speedway with over 2,000 classic cars and trucks packing the pit area. Participants get a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to drive their classic on the track Friday evening plus the chance to participate in the new Pit Road Drag Races! Speaking of racing, both days feature exciting Goodguys Autocross action as drivers carve through corners to qualify for Saturday afternoon’s Speedtech Performance Lone Star Shootout.To give the kids a chance to romp and play, there is always a Family Fun Zone with free games for the kids to enjoy, and on Saturday there’s a model car Make and Take presented by Auto World. There is also live entertainment to enjoy plus the thrill hearing the fury of vintage dragsters revving up during the Summit Racing Nitro Thunderfest.For classic truck fans, the Spring Lone Star Nationals brings in the best trucks from across the country to take part in the LMC Truck Ultimate Truck Showcase. Goodguys also selects three of the best trucks as regional finalists for the “ Top 12 of the Year ” Awards presented by BASF including LMC Truck Early, Dakota Digital Truck Late, and Roadster Shop 4x4. There will also be more truck awards given thanks to LMC Truck and Squarebody USA while Jason Hill of Hill’s Hot Rods and KC Mathieu of KC’s Paint Shop select their Builders Choice Top Ten.The weekend of motorsports action culminates Saturday afternoon with live music and a parade of over 70 award winning vehicles! The Goodguys 16th LMC Truck Spring Lone Star Nationals presented by Old Air Products promises to be two days packed with high-revving, hot rod fun and excitement you don’t want to miss! For more event information or to purchase tickets or register a vehicle: www.good-guys.com/slsn WHAT: Goodguys 16th LMC Truck Spring Lone Star Nationals presented by Old Air ProductsWHERE: Texas Motor Speedway, 3545 Lone Star Circle, Fort Worth, TX 76177WHEN: Goodguys: March 6 & 7, 8am - 5pmTICKET INFO: Go to www.good-guys.com/slsn , Purchase at the gate or online. MEDIA REQUESTS : Media Requests

Get Tickets for the Goodguys 16th LMC Truck Spring Lone Star Nationals presented by Old Air Products

