JOSEPH BABITS RECENTLY SELECTED AS GLOBAL MAN OF EXCELLENCE AWARD BY IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Mr. Joseph Babits at their annual awards gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Joseph Babits, distinguished attorney, was recently selected for the Global Man of Excellence Award for 2026, awarded by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP).While inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself, only one man is selected for this distinction based on his years of experience in the field, professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, and contributions to his communities. This is the male member of IAOTP that has demonstrated achievement and success throughout their career. Mr. Babits is a leader, true pioneer in his field and a role model for every professional in all industries.Renowned for his expertise in securities law and regulatory compliance, Mr. Babits is an accomplished legal professional with nearly four decades of experience, including over 30 years dedicated to national securities law. He has recently retired from Shell USA, Inc, where he was serving as Lead U.S. Securities Counsel and Associate Counsel for Shell USA Inc., he represents Shell plc in engagements with government agencies, ensuring full compliance with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regulations. He also brings extensive expertise in international securities law, particularly within the European markets of the United Kingdom and the Netherlands.Highly knowledgeable in all aspects of U.S. securities law, Mr. Babits has deep experience with 1934 Act reports, public offerings, mergers and acquisitions, and investigations. He has represented Shell plc in matters involving the U.S. Department of Justice, the SEC's Division of Enforcement, and the U.S. Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations. In addition to his legal work, he serves as a trusted advisor to the Shell Disclosure Committee and is an active member of Shell's Financial Controls and Reporting Committee and Carbon Reporting Committee. He has also contributed to the legal community as a faculty member for the Practicing Law Institute's seminar on global capital markets and U.S. securities law.Earlier in his career, Mr. Babits served as Attorney Advisor and Special Counsel within the SEC's Division of Corporation Finance in Washington, D.C., from 1991 to 1997. He then joined Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP as an Associate in its securities group. Returning to the SEC in 1998, he was appointed Special Counsel in the Office of Chief Counsel before serving as Counsel to Commissioner Isaac C. Hunt from 1999 to 2002. Subsequently, he rejoined the Division of Corporation Finance in 2002, where he played a key role in negotiating the corporate governance rules for the New York Stock Exchange and NASDAQ and served as the principal drafter of the SEC's non-GAAP financial measure rules.Mr. Babits earned his Bachelor's degree and MBA from George Washington University and his Juris Doctorate from George Mason University – Antonoin Scalia Law School.Throughout his illustrious career, Mr. Babits has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for his accomplishments. Mr. Babits earned the prestigious Capital Market Award from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. He has been featured in leading publications, including The Wall Street Journal on December 6, 2023, and has been selected for inclusion in Fortune Magazine and Forbes for 2024 and he graced the cover of TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. Among his many accolades, he was honored as Top Lawyer of the Year by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) in 2024 and he was recognized for his inclusion in IAOTP's Top 25 Global Impact Leaders publication. Last year he was awarded Top Lawyer of the Decade. He is set to receive his most recent honor, Global Man of Excellence Award in December at IAOTP’s Annual Awards Gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York.Looking back, Mr. Babits credits his success to the grace of God, perseverance, a strong work ethic, and the invaluable guidance of his mentors. His latest endeavor was his candidacy for the Republican nomination to represent Florida's 8th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives. His campaign priorities include securing the border, implementing term limits in Congress, and safeguarding against coercion by federal agencies. While unsuccessful, he learned a lot about running for office. Outside of his professional and political pursuits, he enjoys spending quality time with his family.For more information, please visit: https://www.linkedin.com/in/joseph-babits-3272a52b/ The views express here are solely those of Joe Babits. They do not necessarily reflect those of Shell plc and its subsidiaries. While Joe is authorized to represent Shell plc in front of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, he is not authorized to speak publicly on Shell's behalf.About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, serve as keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For More information on IAOTP please visit: http://www.iaotp.com

