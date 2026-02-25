Commonwealth of Virginia

Office of the Attorney General Jay Jones

Attorney General 202 North 9th Street

Richmond, Virginia 23219

804-786-2071

FAX 804-786-1991

Virginia Relay Service

800-828-1120 For media inquiries only, contact:

Rae Pickett

RPickett@oag.state.va.us

Statement from Attorney General Jay Jones on Donald Trump’s State of the Union Address and Governor Abigail Spanberger’s Response

Williamsburg, VA — Attorney General Jay Jones released the following statement in response to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union Address and Governor Abigail Spanberger’s response delivered in Williamsburg, Virginia:

“Donald Trump stood before the country tonight and doubled down on dangerous rhetoric, division, and power grabs, offering more chaos at a time when families are asking for stability.

Here in Williamsburg, where Virginia directed its delegates to call for independence against a dangerous tyrant, Governor Spanberger offered a different vision – one rooted in accountability, liberty, and the courage to stand up to the federal overreach wreaking havoc on our communities.

President Trump defended his relentless efforts to expand his federal power, and the disruption that drives uncertainty. Governor Spanberger focused on what families are actually facing: rising energy costs, grocery bills, and housing costs that make home ownership and even housing stability out of reach for too many Virginians.

President Trump portrayed his unchecked use of federal force a strength, when in reality it is a posture that has put Americans at risk and, in several tragic cases, cost lives. Governor Spanberger spoke about keeping communities safe, safeguarding the rule of law, adhering to constitutional limits, and protecting rather than targeting communities.

As Attorney General, I answer to the Constitution and the people of Virginia. I will use every lawful tool available to challenge federal overreach, defend civil liberties, protect consumers and small businesses from economic harm, and ensure that Virginians do not suffer at the hand of the President’s reckless abuse of power. I will work alongside Governor Spanberger to lower costs, uphold the rule of law, and safeguard the freedom and security every Virginia family deserves.”

###