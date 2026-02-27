CeCe Winans Announces Her Biggest Tour Yet with COME WORSHIP! Tour

CeCe Winans COME WORSHIP! Tour poster

Public On-Sale Begins as Multi-City Fall Arena Run Plans to Unite Generations in Worship

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eighteen-time, Grammy-award-winning music icon CeCe Winans is set to embark on her largest headlining run to date with the highly anticipated COME WORSHIP! Tour. The tour is prayerfully and intentionally planned as a powerful, multi-generational call to unity. The COME WORSHIP! Tour invites audiences of every age, ethnicity, and denomination to gather as one body for an unforgettable night of worship.

The COME WORSHIP! Tour is more than a concert experience, it’s a sacred invitation. Winans will be joined by some of today’s most influential worship voices, including special guest Charity Gayle, whose anthems “Thank You Jesus for the Blood” and “I Speak Jesus” have become defining songs in churches worldwide. Rounding out the lineup are rising worship collective Red Worship and powerhouse vocalist Terrian, creating an evening crafted to be unlike anything audiences have experienced before.

Each night will serve as a unified gathering, blending beloved classics, modern worship staples, and spontaneous moments designed to create space for faith, expectancy, and encounter.

“I could not be more excited that Charity Gayle, Red Worship, and Terrian will be joining me on the COME WORSHIP! Tour,” says Winans. “My prayer for this journey is that people of all ages feel welcomed and encouraged, and are reminded that when we lift up the name of Jesus, he meets us right where we are. I pray that communities will gather together, put aside our differences and worship together.”

“I’m so grateful to be joining CeCe Winans, Red Worship, and Terrian on the COME WORSHIP! Tour,” echoed Gayle. “These nights are about the joy that comes from worshiping God together and bringing hearts together in such a powerful way.”

Red Worship adds, “We are absolutely buzzing with joy to hit the road this October for the ‘COME WORSHIP!’ tour. Sharing the stage with CeCe Winans; a pioneer who has paved the way for so many of us, is a dream come true, and to say we are honored would be an understatement. We are approaching this opportunity with deep humility and expectancy, eager to partner with her to lift up the name of Jesus and create an atmosphere where Heaven touches Earth.”

Terrian shares, “I am deeply honored to be joining CeCe Winans, Charity Gayle, and Red Worship on the COME WORSHIP! Tour! I look forward to lifting up and honoring our God through song with so many of our brothers and sisters in Christ. Is it October yet?!??”

With a career spanning decades, CeCe Winans remains one of the most celebrated and influential voices in Christian music. The COME WORSHIP! Tour marks a new milestone moment, gathering some of the genre’s most impactful worship leaders for a united, arena-scale experience rooted in faith and community.

Tickets for the COME WORSHIP! Tour are on sale now. For dates, cities, and more information, visit cecewinans.com.

TOUR DATES:

Thursday, October 8, 2026 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center

Friday, October 9, 2026 – St. Louis, MO – Chaifetz Arena

Saturday, October 10, 2026 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

Sunday, October 11, 2026 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

Wednesday, October 14, 2026 – Fishers, IN – Fishers Event Center

Thursday, October 15, 2026 – Cleveland, OH – Wolstein Center

Friday, October 16, 2026 – Norfolk, VA – Chartway Arena

Saturday, October 17, 2026 – Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Wednesday, October 21, 2026 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at the BJCC

Thursday, October 22, 2026 – Pensacola, FL – Pensacola Bay Center

Friday, October 23, 2026 – Atlanta, GA – Gas South Arena

Saturday, October 24, 2026 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Tuesday, October 27, 2026 – Orlando, FL – Addition Financial Arena

Wednesday, October 28, 2026 – North Charleston, SC – North Charleston Coliseum

Thursday, October 29, 2026 – Tampa, FL – Yuengling Center

Friday, October 30, 2026 – Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

About CeCe Winans:

The best-selling and most-awarded female gospel artist of all time, CeCe Winans has long since cemented her status as one of the most accomplished and celebrated women in modern music history. Her mantel today holds a staggering 18 GRAMMY Awards, 31 Dove Awards, and 19 Stellar Awards. She's been inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame, the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and the Nashville Music City Walk of Fame, in addition to being named a Trailblazer of Soul by BMI and garnering multiple NAACP Image Awards, Soul Train Awards, Essence Awards, and more. She's sold millions of albums in the US, topping the Gospel charts repeatedly while crossing over with smashes like "Count on Me," her stunning duet with Whitney Houston from the multi-platinum 'Waiting to Exhale' soundtrack, which sold 2 million copies and cracked the Top 10 on the Pop, R&B, and Adult Contemporary charts. She touched millions more with inspirational performances everywhere from churches around the world to The White House. Her recent albums, Believe For It and More Than This (PureSprings Gospel/Fair Trade Services, LLC) have resonated strongly with fans leading to over 1 billion streams and downloads, multiple award wins, and a tour resurgence garnering over 100 shows across the globe over the last 2 years.

About Charity Gayle:

Charity Gayle houses a powerful voice that has a fresh yet reminiscent sound. She loves the Lord with a fierce faith and was raised in a home full of worship. Growing up in Buffalo, NY, Charity was involved in ministry since she was a child and thrived in a community that worshiped with a focus on unity and diversity. Surrounded by worship, and the Word, her love for praising Jesus through music grew as she did. One of her favorite things growing up was watching her mom direct choir at Thursday night choir practice and by the age of 16, she was directing multiple choirs herself. “I love harmonies in gospel music. I think about Heaven being full of every type of voice from every nation, finding their part and praising God at the top of their lungs together around the Throne.”

Charity spent two years in Nashville where she fell more in love with the art of writing songs for the church. Her songs focus on bridging the genre gap between worship and gospel music. Her first album, ‘Lord, You are my Song, debuted at #1 in the Christian and Gospel genre in January 2018. In 2021, she released her breakthrough album ‘Endless Praise’, featuring songs like ‘Thank You Jesus for the Blood’ also debuting at #1, and “I Speak Jesus”. Since the release of ‘Endless Praise’, Charity’s music has amassed over half a billion streams worldwide.

In 2024, Charity released her newest album “Rejoice”, featuring the song “I Believe”. ‘Rejoice’ is a declaration of truth, written as a resource of encouragement for believers across the globe. After a sold out tour in the fall of 2024, Charity and her team are thrilled to be bringing the “Rejoice Tour” back in 2025, expectant for God to move powerfully at each stop.

Charity lives and leads worship with her husband, Ryan Kennedy in Houston, TX where they are cultivating a movement for 24-hour prayer and worship called GatherHouse, and are continuing to write and spread the gospel in the US and globally.

About Red Worship:

Red Worship is the musical expression of Redemption Church in San Jose, California, where Pastors Ron and Hope Carpenter have led with a clear Kingdom vision for more than three decades. Built on the belief that “sound precedes movement,” Red Worship is a collective of worship leaders, artists, and musicians cultivating a powerful, presence-driven sound that breaks strongholds, touches hearts, and magnifies Jesus through life-changing praise and worship.

Over the past year, Red Worship’s impact has expanded rapidly around the world. Their music reached over 1M listeners on Spotify (a 218% increase) and 11M on Apple Music, while their online community surged with 347% growth on TikTok, 274% on YouTube, and 104% on Instagram, contributing to a combined social audience of more than 800K followers. Red Worship exists to equip and unify the global Church through songs that lead people into powerful encounters with God. You can find out more at www.redworship.com

About Terrian:

A familiar face to concertgoers since joining TobyMac’s Diverse City band in 2017, Terrian has steadily built a reputation as one of Christian music’s most compelling new voices. Born and raised in Memphis, TN, she first established herself in the community through mentorship with AngelStreet Memphis. This organization empowers girls in underserved areas through music and leadership development. After signing with Gotee Records, Terrian began releasing a string of impactful singles, including 2020’s “Let Love Lead,” which was featured on Spotify’s Black Lives Matter playlist—making her one of only two Christian & Gospel artists represented. Named one of Pandora’s Artists to Watch in 2021, she went on to release her debut EP Genesis of Terrian, featuring “I’m in Love,” spotlighted on The CW’s All American: Homecoming, and “Stayed On Him,” which garnered national attention with airplay on SiriusXM’s Kirk Franklin’s Praise and a performance at the Stellar Awards. In 2023, Terrian released the hit single “Big God” and was recognized as one of seven Female Artists Shaping K-LOVE. The momentum carried into 2024 with her debut full-length album, Give It Time, released while on TobyMac’s Hits Deep Tour. She celebrated a series of milestones that year, including her live national television debut on Fox & Friends over Easter weekend with her Top 10 multi-chart single “Honestly, We Just Need Jesus,” two K-LOVE Fan Award nominations, a Dove Award nod for New Artist of the Year, and her Grand Ole Opry debut. At the top of 2025, Terrian expanded her artistry further with Give It More Time, the extended edition of her debut album, featuring 19 tracks. Terrian continued to expand her global reach, making her UK debut with a powerful performance at Big Church Day Out festival and joining Elevation Rhythm for a string of international dates across Europe. She also brought her dynamic live show to audiences in Brazil, further solidifying her worldwide impact. In the fall, she released her latest single Testimony which is featured in episode one of the original Angel Series, Miracle. Shortly after, she hit center stage for her first headlining tour featuring special guest Aaron Cole. She joins KB’s The Signal Tour this Spring, a string of summer shows across the globe and COME WORSHIP! Tour with CeCe this fall. Terrian is passionate about her partnership with Eight Days of Hope, a national organization that responds to disasters across the country, helping to rebuild homes, communities, and lives, spreading the hope of the gospel across the nation. Terrian and EDOH are working to create awareness about the impact of human trafficking and the growing need for safe houses. Connect with Terrian at www.iamterrian.com.

About TPR.:

With over 75 years of combined experience in concert and event promotion, TPR. was formed in 2024 from the three leading faith-based promotion companies: Transparent Productions, Premier Productions, and Rush Concerts. Together, TPR. is the largest promoter in the genre, promoting first-class Christian and Gospel concerts, tours, and festivals across the U.S. in churches, theaters, arenas, amphitheaters, and stadiums. TPR.’s roster also includes Anne Wilson, Brandon Lake, Cece Winans, Chris Tomlin, Dude Perfect, Elevation Worship, Forrest Frank, Gaither Vocal Band, Josiah Queen, KB, Lysa TerKeurst, MercyMe, Phil Wickham, Tauren Wells, We the Kingdom, and many more.

