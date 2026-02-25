CBH Homes Celebrates Grand Opening of Seven Maples Ranch — New Homes for Sale in Nampa, Idaho

The community is invited to join CBH Homes at the grand opening of their newest community in Nampa, Idaho, Seven Maples Ranch. Tour one of CBH's top floor plans, the Milano 3250 at the Seven Maples Ranch Grand Opening.

We’re excited to bring Seven Maples Ranch to Nampa and offer buyers beautifully designed, quality homes in one of Idaho’s fastest-growing cities.” — Melissa Enrico, CBH Realtor Relations & Marketing Strategist

NAMPA, ID, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CBH Homes , Idaho’s largest and most trusted homebuilder, proudly announces the Grand Opening of Seven Maples Ranch , a brand-new community offering quality new homes for sale in Nampa , Idaho. Designed for today’s homeowners, this thoughtfully planned neighborhood features modern floorplans, designer finishes, and the craftsmanship CBH Homes is known for across the Treasure Valley.Located in the growing, desirable South Nampa area near the corner of Locust Lane and Southside Blvd, Seven Maples Ranch introduces a fresh opportunity for buyers seeking new construction homes in Nampa that blend comfort, style, and value. Minutes from Lake Lowell and Osborne Park, with top notch education options, the community does not disappoint. With homes starting in the low-$400s, the community offers a variety of spacious layouts designed to meet the needs of growing families, first-time buyers, and those looking to upgrade to a high-quality home in a thriving location.Each home at Seven Maples Ranch showcases:Open-concept floorplansModern kitchens with designer finishesEnergy-efficient featuresFlexible living spacesQuality craftsmanship and thoughtful designAs demand for homes in Nampa, Idaho continues to grow, Seven Maples Ranch provides buyers with an opportunity to invest in a new home built with lasting value and attention to detail.To celebrate the official launch, CBH Homes invites the public to attend the Grand Opening Event:📅 Thursday, February 26, 2026🕛 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM✂️ Ribbon Cutting at 12:30 PM📍 Seven Maples Ranch – 3250 S Maple Ranch Way, Nampa, ID 83686Guests will enjoy free food, tours of the beautifully designed homes, meet the CBH team, and experience firsthand why Seven Maples Ranch stands out among new homes for sale in Nampa. In addition, those who attend the event and buy a home will receive a free Greyloch garage cabinet. The event will highlight the community’s exceptional home designs and celebrate the continued growth of high-quality housing opportunities in Canyon County.Homes are now available for purchase. Prospective buyers are encouraged to explore available floorplans and learn more about these new construction homes in Nampa, Idaho by visiting cbhhomes.com.About CBH Homes: CBH Homes has been building new homes for sale in Idaho for over 34 years, and for 19 of those, CBH Homes has been Idaho’s #1 Builder, a Best Place to Work in Idaho, named Fortune Magazine Best Workplaces in Construction, ranked #20 in the Nation, and proudly working with over 29,000 happy homeowners. Visit cbhhomes.com.

