Texas Reassessment and Preparing for the Property Tax Appeal Season 2026

O'Connor discusses the Texas reassessment and how to prepare for the property tax appeal season.

With some of the highest property taxes in the nation, Texas tax season can be a strain, especially after the holidays. But getting that financial hurdle out of the way so early is a great feeling to have. However, while tax bills are finally paid, one of the most important parts of tax season is about to begin, filing property tax appeals against county appraisal district (CAD) values.Property taxes are derived from the CAD's appraisal of real estate across the county. Once the market value of the property is established, it can be shared with taxing entities, who will then apply tax rates to the confirmed number. With 2026 well underway, property owners can expect to be getting their appraisal notice in the mail in a few months. Once owners receive this notice, they will both know how much their property will be appraised for and when they will be able to protest the value. O’Connor will go over how to prepare for an appraisal notice and how to start gathering information and evidence for an appeal.How Often Are Properties Reappraised?Depending on the appraisal district in Texas, the property may be reappraised anywhere from every year to every three years. Most large districts such as those in Harris, Dallas, and Travis counties do so every year, while smaller districts will do so only every three years, which is the maximum time between assessments that statutes allow. The Tarrant County Appraisal District switched from annual appraisals to one every two years, though this was met with controversy. This even led to a bill going before the Texas House that would require all CADs in counties with over 75,000 people to perform appraisals annually. Appraisals must be done before January 1, as that is when the new tax year begins.When Will I Know the Results of My Appraisal?In Texas, appraisal notices are typically mailed out in April, and owners should receive theirs on or around April 15. The CAD may have this information online earlier, so if owners want to get a jump on things, it may be best to keep focused there. Notices can be mailed late, which could lead to an extended timeframe to protest the taxes. Owners typically have 30 days after the notice is mailed to appeal. The date of mailing should be on the notice. The standard deadline for filing a property tax appeal is May 15, but this can be extended by a CAD if needed. Owners should check their designated CAD’s website to see if any extensions were announced.Important Information to Check on the NoticeOnce owners receive their notice, the clock on an appeal starts ticking, so owners will want to familiarize themselves with the notice and look over it for any factual errors, while also minding what the new appraised value is. Owners will typically see a market value and an appraised value. The appraised value is what the taxes will be based on. Owners should also see what their property was appraised for in the previous year, so they can compare how things have changed. Lastly, any exemptions that owners have will be listed. Owners must ensure they have every exemption that they are qualified for, as missing one can cost hundreds or even thousands of dollars. This is especially true with the enhanced homestead exemptions that were approved in Texas last year.Preparing for Appeal SeasonWhile owners are waiting for their assessment notice, now is the perfect time to begin prepping for their tax appeal. There is only a 30-day window to understand the assessment, gather evidence, and file a property tax appeal. Getting evidence together ahead of time can make for a smoother appeal period, as it is the most time-consuming part of the process. Most of the evidence is not too difficult to put together and getting a jump on the situation can ease the burden and mind. If owners are using more complex grounds for appeal, such as the income approach or utilizing sales records, they will want to get a head start on gathering that information and documents.Taking Photographs of Your PropertyOne of the best pieces of evidence owners can have is photos of their land and building. Be sure to take exterior shots from all four cardinal directions. Owners should also focus on issues that will lower the appraised value. Old roofs, cracked foundations, broken siding, and more are all excellent opportunities to help bring the appraised value down at protest time. All of these issues and more are considered deferred maintenance, and can be gamechangers when the property tax appeal is being held. Try to locate any issues possible, as every little bit can help.Get Bids to Enhance Claims of Deferred MaintenanceIf owners have any major issues on their property, they may want to contact companies or contractors to see how much it would cost to fix these issues. Even if they cannot fix them right away, be sure to get estimates or bids on how much the work would cost to get done. When paired with photographs, these documents can make for compelling and undeniable evidence. Tax protestors will often either have documentation or photos, but not both. Even if the appraiser disagrees, such concise evidence is bound to impress the appraisal review board (ARB) if the owners go on to a formal hearing. Getting several bids is even better, as multiple estimates help prove the story.This can also be used to prove that any repairs or improvements are recent. Remember, the assessment received in 2026 is for the condition the property was in on January 1, 2026. If owners got a new roof or installed a new swimming pool after January 1, then they will not be responsible for the increase in appraisal until the 2027 appraisal. Having photos and bids from before the construction and an invoice after it can show that the property was not improved upon until after the start of the year. This can get owners a significant break on their assessment if they appeal.Sales Records, Unequal Appraisal, and the Income ApproachThis is the hardest evidence to gather. If owners want to prove that their home is overvalued by comparing it with properties that sold in the area, they must provide sales records. This means finding properties in their vicinity with similar characteristics and conditions that sold recently. Finding these records can be difficult, but owners can often consult realtors in the area. Owners can also look online for various websites that list homes for sale.Appealing on unequal appraisal works in a similar manner, but owners must be able to compare the assessed value of similar properties to their own, often backing it up with photos of the property to document the condition. These two approaches are the most complex to use and often require the aid of professionals. If owners have a business property, they may instead want to use the income approach to prove a similar point. Owners provide evidence of their income and expenses, which demonstrates the value of their business property as an income generator compared to its assessed value. The income approach often requires the most evidence to be successful, so having documentation ready early is a must.About O'Connor:O’Connor is one of the largest property tax consulting firms, representing 185,000 clients in 49 states and Canada, handling about 295,000 protests in 2024, with residential property tax reduction services in Texas, Illinois, Georgia, and New York. O’Connor’s possesses the resources and market expertise in the areas of property tax, cost segregation, commercial and residential real estate appraisals. The firm was founded in 1974 and employs a team of 1,000 worldwide. O’Connor’s core focus is enriching the lives of property owners through cost effective tax reduction.Property owners interested in assistance appealing their assessment can enroll in O’Connor’s Property Tax Protection Program ™. There is no upfront fee, or any fee unless we reduce your property taxes, and easy online enrollment only takes 2 to 3 minutes.

