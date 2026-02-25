Altaris Business Awards Announces the 2026 Environmental Awards Winners and Finalists

DONCASTER, UNITED KINGDOM, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Altaris Business Awards is pleased to announce the winners and finalists of the 2026 Environmental Awards , recognising organisations embedding sustainability into core operations through structured environmental management, resource stewardship and measurable carbon reduction strategies.This year’s recipients include organisations advancing ISO-aligned environmental systems, developing Science Based Targets, improving waste recovery and recycling practices, and delivering large-scale solutions in water, energy and environmental consultancy. Their work reflects a practical approach to sustainability, grounded in data, compliance frameworks, and long-term planning rather than short-term initiatives.Altaris Business Awards 2026 Environmental Awards Winners• Browne Jacobson LLP - Best Sustainable Business Practice• WSP Global - Green Technology Award• SLR Consulting - Best ESG Consultancy• Veolia Environnement — France - Community Impact Award• Recycle Proline Ltd - Best Waste or Recycling InitiativeAltaris Business Awards 2026 Environmental Awards Finalists• Recycle Proline Ltd - Community Impact Award• WSP Global - Best ESG Consultancy• RSK Group - Best Sustainable Business Practice• Veolia Environnement — France - Best Waste or Recycling InitiativeAdvancing Structured Environmental ActionThe 2026 Environmental Awards highlight organisations applying structured frameworks and operational discipline to environmental responsibility. From validated carbon reporting and resource efficiency programmes to global infrastructure supporting water, waste and energy systems, the recognised organisations demonstrate how environmental commitments can be translated into operational change.Altaris Business Awards congratulates all winners and finalists. Their work demonstrates that sustainable progress is achieved through consistent implementation, accountability and long-term environmental planning.

