Stability in challenging times: SAG Group asserts itself in automotive market with new orders and long-term partnerships

VIENNA/LEND, AUSTRIA, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Despite the difficult market situation in the automotive sector, the SAG Group was able to successfully assert itself in the 2025 financial year and achieve sales of 160 million euros. Long-term partnerships with international truck manufacturers, series orders for lightweight components from the passenger car, rail and defense sectors, as well as the start of series production of the hydrogen cryogenic tank system for heavy commercial vehicles developed by SAG ensured a positive business result for the company.In a market environment characterized by uncertainty, a spirit of innovation and long-standing customer partnerships proved to be the main pillars of stable business development for the SAG Group in 2025. The company has been one of the world's leading producers of fuel tanks for trucks for more than 30 years and is very active in the development of new technologies in the fields of hydrogen storage and foundry technology. With the development of hydrogen cryogenic tank systems for heavy commercial vehicles, SAG has developed a pioneering role and was recently able to win an order for series production in this area.The Rheocasting technology for the casting of particularly resistant aluminium components, which has been further developed by SAG, also brought orders. With the successful industrialization of this process, SAG has established itself as a pioneer and technology leader. Currently, no other company in the world produces Rheocasting components in series. This unique selling point generated sales from the passenger car industry in 2025."Close to the customer" strategy: production in Europe and North AmericaThe cross-continental location structure has also proven to be an advantage. Production is currently taking place at six locations in Europe and Mexico – each in the immediate vicinity of the OEMs. This proximity to the customer enables short delivery routes and precise coordination with the production rhythms of the vehicle manufacturers.Optimistic view of the futureThe order situation in the railway and defense sectors developed particularly positively. Industries that are growth markets for the SAG Group. "In 2025, we were able to achieve good orders in existing AND in new markets despite a lot of headwinds. Our result reflects the fact that we are valued by our customers as a flexible and reliable development and production partner. And we are broadly positioned with our product range. The view into the future is therefore quite positive. We will continue to expand our business in 2026, both in existing and new markets," says Karin Exner-Wöhrer, CEO SAG Group, with conviction.SAG Group: Global player with a local footprint in six countriesThe company goes back to Salzburger Aluminium AG, founded in 1898, and today employs around 950 people at nine locations in Austria, the Netherlands, Slovakia, Spain, Mexico and the USA. As a leading manufacturer of aluminium tanks for trucks, SAG is a global supplier to numerous well-known OEMs.The product portfolio also includes lightweight components for chassis, air accumulators, compressed air tanks and special components for the car, commercial vehicle, rail and special vehicle industries. SAG is considered a technology leader in cryogenic tank systems for LNG and LH₂ and was the first company to bring rheocasting to series production. In 2025, the group achieved sales of around 160 million euros.As part of the GreenTech Awards, the SAG Group has received several awards as a "Leading Innovator".

