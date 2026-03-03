Kairntech and AFP strengthen their partnership in artificial intelligence and generative AI

PARIS, FRANCE, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kairntech, a software company of artificial intelligence solutions specialising in natural language processing and AFP, one of the world's three leading international news agencies, announce the strengthening of their long-term collaboration on AI and, more specifically, generative AI.The international news agency recognised early on that artificial intelligence would profoundly transform its business as a global information provider. With this in mind, it has been committed for several years to a process of continuous innovation aimed at integrating advanced technologies into its editorial and business processes.Since 2022, Kairntech has been supporting the organisation by providing solutions based on proven machine learning and deep learning techniques, which have now reached industrial maturity. These technologies have enabled the company to improve the efficiency, consistency and value of the massive volumes of multilingual content produced daily in English, French, Spanish, German, Portuguese and Arabic.Deployed within the newsroom’s editorial tools, Kairntech solutions assist journalists in theirdaily work by facilitating content enrichment leveraging automated entity recognition and knowledge base linking.The arrival of OpenAI and ChatGPT in late 2022 reinforced the organisation’s strategy of integrating generative AI in a controlled and responsible manner into its internal operations. This momentum came to fruition in 2024, when it launched a consultation for the production of a configurable corporate RAG (Retrieval-Augmented Generation), designed to meet the needs of all its cross-functional departments. Following this consultation, Kairntech was selected as the technology partner.Building on these successes, Kairntech and AFP decided at the end of 2025 to intensify their collaboration within the framework of a strategic partnership. The aim is to develop new solutions based on artificial intelligence in the broadest sense and on generative AI in particular, both for internal use and for third-party clients, with a view to co-innovation.The agency’s globally recognised editorial expertise, combined with Kairntech's experience in deploying AI projects in production, creates particularly favourable conditions for the success of this partnership, helping to make information increasingly accessible, structured and valuable.“AFP, by signing a strategic partnership with Kairntech at the end of 2025, has decided to entrust our company with most of its IT developments in the field of AI and generative AI for the next few years. This partnership is the result of a collaboration that began in 2022 with the AFP teams and has continued successfully to this day. As President of Kairntech, AFP's strong desire to benefit from the full potential of generative AI and the diversity of use cases it anticipates represents, for me, a unique field of application for our expertise in this area. For the Kairntech teams, this is a great responsibility but also a source of immense pride.”Gilles Pouzenc, CEO of Kairntech“Thanks to our new strategic partnership with Kairntech, we are accelerating the industrial deployment of artificial intelligence at AFP. Kairntech's technology is now integrated into our technical infrastructure, enabling the rapid and efficient implementation of processing chains that will serve both our internal workflows and our customer offerings.”Mathieu Alouis, Head of Editorial Systems IT Department at AFPAbout KairntechKairntech is a French AI and NLP startup from Grenoble, created in 2019. The team has a long joint history of developing and applying AI software to demanding industry challenges leveraging the latest language technologies including Generative AI.About AFPAFP is a global news agency delivering fast, accurate, in-depth coverage of the events shaping our world from wars and conflicts to politics, sports, entertainment and the latest breakthroughs in health, science and technology. With 1,800 journalists spread across almost every country, AFP covers the world 24 hours a day in six languages.For media inquiries, please contactVincent Nibart, COOvincent.nibart@kairntech.comJérôme Martin, Head of Global Media RelationsJerome.MARTIN@afp.com

