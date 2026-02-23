Minister Fajon: The war in Ukraine must end

SLOVENIA, February 23 - “Thousands of civilians have been killed, children forcibly displaced and vital infrastructure destroyed. This is an unacceptable price that Ukraine and the rest of Europe have been paying for far too long. It is time for Europeans to engage in an open and meaningful discussion about the issues to be addressed at the negotiating table. We seek a just and lasting peace for Ukraine. It is imperative to increase pressure on Moscow, including through further restrictive measures.”

At their regular monthly meeting, EU foreign affairs ministers were briefed by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha on the situation on the ground following the latest attacks, Ukraine’s most urgent priorities and his assessment of the recent peace negotiations in Geneva. On 24 February, Ukraine marks four years of resisting military aggression and enters its fifth year of war. As a sign of solidarity, ministers wore sunflower brooches. Minister Fajon said: “In Europe, the memory of the Second World War remains vivid, but the military aggression against Ukraine is entering its fifth year. Four years of violence, destruction and immeasurable human suffering must not become the new normal.”

According to available reports, more than 19,000 Ukrainian children have been abducted or forcibly transferred from their homeland with the intention of depriving them of their families, language and national identity. Minister Fajon reiterated that Slovenia is a firm and steadfast supporter of Ukraine. Slovenia also supports the EU’s continued pressure, including a 20th package of sanctions and additional measures targeting the vessels belonging to Russia’s “shadow fleet”. “Ukrainians deserve peace. During my five visits to Ukraine, I have witnessed the profound gratitude and courage of its people as they defend their freedom. We all share their hope that 2026 will bring an end to the war and a just and lasting peace,” she added.

In an informal exchange on the deteriorating situation in the Middle East, the High Representative for Gaza and member of the Board of Peace Executive Board, Nickolay Mladenov, presented a plan for the establishment of temporary administrative arrangements in Gaza and further steps towards implementing a peace plan. On efforts to achieve peace and advance a two-state solution, Minister Fajon underlined the importance of a coordinated and active EU role in implementing the plan – from the provision of humanitarian assistance and support to the Palestinian Authority during the transitional period, to contributions to security through civilian missions.

“Slovenia supports the implementation of the Gaza peace plan, but the security and the humanitarian situation remain fragile. We condemn Israel’s repeated violations of the ceasefire. All parties must fulfil their obligations under UN Security Council Resolution 2803,” she said.

Alexander De Croo, representing the UN Development Programme, presented an overview of the humanitarian situation in Gaza. Ministers also discussed developments in Iran and Syria.

Ahead of the formal session, ministers held an informal discussion on foreign information manipulation and interference (FIMI). Minister Fajon noted that, with elections approaching, Slovenia is particularly exposed to foreign interference. She highlighted that women are disproportionately targeted by surveillance, harassment and attacks.

“In an era of deepfakes, disinformation and AI-generated content, it is essential to verify facts and information,” said Minister Fajon. Slovenia supports strengthening the EU’s strategic communication capacity.

“Slovenia supports coordinated public attribution of responsibility to those engaged in foreign information manipulation and interference as an important instrument of democratic deterrence. Transparent and evidence-based attribution, undertaken in a “Team Europe” spirit, sends a clear message that the European Union will not tolerate systematic attacks on its information space, and helps to strengthen public awareness and resilience against such activities.”