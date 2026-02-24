Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,756 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 343,031 in the last 365 days.

Minister Fajon visits Jožef Stefan Institute's Reactor Centre

SLOVENIA, February 24 - During the Government's visit to the Osrednjeslovenska region (Central Slovenia), Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Tanja Fajon visited Jožef Stefan Institute's Reactor Centre and its TRIGA (Training, Research, Isotopes, General Atomic) reactor. The visit underscores Slovenia's commitment to the responsible development of nuclear science, the strengthening of international collaboration and the advancement of science and economic diplomacy.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Minister Fajon visits Jožef Stefan Institute's Reactor Centre

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.