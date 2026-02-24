Minister Fajon visits Jožef Stefan Institute's Reactor Centre

SLOVENIA, February 24 - During the Government's visit to the Osrednjeslovenska region (Central Slovenia), Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Tanja Fajon visited Jožef Stefan Institute's Reactor Centre and its TRIGA (Training, Research, Isotopes, General Atomic) reactor. The visit underscores Slovenia's commitment to the responsible development of nuclear science, the strengthening of international collaboration and the advancement of science and economic diplomacy.

