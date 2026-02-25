European recovery and resilience funding – Together towards the goal: strengthening preparedness for climate-driven disasters

SLOVENIA, February 25 - Extreme weather events such as floods and wildfires are becoming more frequent and increasingly affect large parts of the population, particularly in the most exposed areas. These events also result in significant economic losses.

Through the Recovery and Resilience Plan, Slovenia has taken steps to strengthen both preparedness for and response to climate-driven disasters. In addition to the reform, the majority of the related investment has been delivered.

Strengthening preparedness and response in the event of climate-driven disasters – reform

On 23 October 2024, the National Assembly adopted the Resolution on the National Programme for Protection against Natural and Other Disasters 2024–2030. The Resolution addresses prevention, preparedness and response to climate-driven disasters. It provides for the further development of the existing system by strengthening cooperation between firefighters, volunteers and local communities. Its objectives include improving coordination between national and local authorities, harmonising procedures, ensuring adequate equipment and strengthening the skills and readiness of personnel.

To support implementation of the Resolution, the Government adopts annual plans and reports on protection against natural and other disasters, based on proposals from the Ministry of Defence and the Administration of the Republic of Slovenia for Civil Protection and Disaster Relief.

The milestone associated with this reform was included in Slovenia’s fourth payment request under the Recovery and Resilience Facility, which the European Commission fully disbursed in November 2025.

Social and economic resilience to climate-related disasters in the Republic of Slovenia – investment

This investment is designed to strengthen equipment, programmes and operational conditions in order to enhance preparedness and response capacity for climate-related disasters.

Within the framework of the investment, the Ministry of Defence and the Administration for Civil Protection and Disaster Relief prioritised projects aimed at improving Slovenia’s resilience to wildfires.

In 2024, with support from the Recovery and Resilience Facility, the National Centre for Large Wildfires was established in Sežana. The Centre comprises a garage for six large firefighting vehicles and office facilities for civil protection and disaster relief operations.

Supplementary training programmes for wildfire response began at the Centre last year. Under the Recovery and Resilience Plan, the target is to train 1,000 individuals. To date, around 700 participants have completed training, including members of municipal, regional and national firefighting units, forestry workers, logging personnel, public utility employees and civil servants involved in wildfire response. By the end of May, at least a further 300 participants are expected to complete training.

A total of EUR 2.11 million from the Recovery and Resilience Facility has been allocated to this investment, of which EUR 1.78 million is dedicated to establishing the National Centre for Large Wildfires.

The first target under the investment, “Constructed centre for the training of civil protection and disaster relief units to respond to wildfires”, was included in the fifth payment request submitted to the European Commission in December 2025. The second target, “Participants trained in responding to wildfires”, will be included in the final payment request.