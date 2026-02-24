Four years into the war in Ukraine: Slovenia remains committed to achieving a just and lasting peace

SLOVENIA, February 24 - “We strongly condemn Russia’s systematic and deliberate attacks on civilians, energy infrastructure, schools, hospitals, residential buildings and other civilian facilities, which aim to break the Ukrainian people’s resistance and morale and prolong the humanitarian crisis and suffering. 2025 was the deadliest year of the war. During my term of office, I have visited Ukraine five times and witnessed the suffering first-hand. I was deeply moved by the tragic stories of the people, and I was inspired by their unwavering courage and determination to fight for freedom, justice and dignity. I hope that 2026 will finally bring peace to Ukraine,” added Minister Fajon.

According to data provided by the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, the war in Ukraine has resulted in more than 56,500 civilian casualties. Of these, more than 15,000 have lost their lives, while over 41,300 have been injured. Some 10.8 million people remain in urgent need of humanitarian assistance. Children, who are among the most vulnerable groups, are particularly affected: more than 760 have been killed and over 2,540 injured. Thousands have been forcibly taken to Russia, Belarus and illegally occupied Ukrainian territories, where their Ukrainian identity is erased and a Russian identity imposed. They are also exposed to Russian ideological indoctrination, and some of them even undergo military training. Many have been illegally placed for adoption by Russian families.

Slovenia will continue to stand firmly by Ukraine, the victim of this war. In doing so, we uphold international law and the fundamental principles of relations between states, including respect for their sovereignty and territorial integrity. We remain committed to achieving a dignified, just and lasting peace that is acceptable to Ukraine and founded on international law and the UN Charter. It is crucial that Ukraine be provided with solid and credible security guarantees.

Slovenia supports the efforts of the United States, Ukraine and Europe towards this goal. Russia must immediately cease its attacks and engage in credible peace negotiations. Together with our partners, we will continue to exert pressure on the aggressor to agree to a ceasefire. We also underline that Russia, as the aggressor, must pay for the damage caused and that the perpetrators must be held accountable for crimes committed in or against Ukraine.

Slovenia will continue to provide military, humanitarian and other assistance to Ukraine for as long as necessary. According to preliminary data, Slovenian aid to Ukraine, counted as official development assistance (ODA) under the OECD DAC methodology, totalled EUR 61 million by the end of 2025, including in-donor refugee costs during the first 12 months. Slovenia’s total assistance to Ukraine from the start of the war until the end of 2025 is estimated at more than EUR 163 million. We will continue implementing projects in the areas of medical rehabilitation, psychosocial support for children and young people and demining. We will help rebuild Ukraine and invest in the long-term recovery and resilience of its society.

Slovenia supports Ukraine’s future in the EU and will continue to provide assistance in its reform efforts and in meeting the accession criteria. Ukraine’s EU membership is an investment in the security and stability of both Ukraine and Europe as a whole.