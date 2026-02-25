Water and Sanitation calls on Mpumalanga residents to use water sparingly as most dams show declining levels

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) urges residents in the Mpumalanga Province to use water wisely and sparingly as most listed dams record declines in water levels.

The recent DWS weekly State of Reservoirs report, released on 23 February 2026 shows that the average dam levels in the Mpumalanga Province remained unchanged at 100.0%, but most listed dams recorded declines as compared to the previous week.

In terms of the Water Management Areas (WMA), the Limpopo–Olifants WMA recorded a slight drop from 98.8% to 98.7% while the Inkomati–Usuthu WMA remained unchanged at 99.9%.

The report also shows a mixed picture in terms of water levels in the three districts of the province with only Ehlanzeni recording a slight drop from 100.8% to 100.7%. Gert Sibande and Nkangala districts recorded unchanged water levels, remaining at 99.5% and 100.1% respectively.

It was a mixed bag in the Lowveld and Ehlanzeni District of the Mpumalanga Province with most listed dams recording drops in water levels, but all are still above the 100% full capacity level. The dams which recorded declines include Blyderivierpoort from 101.3% to 101.0%, Buffelskloof from 100.7% to 100.5%, Klipkopjes from 100.6% to 100.2%, Witklip from 100.9% to 100.8%, Primkop from 102.4% to 101.7%, Kwena from 101.0% to 100.7%, and Inyaka from 100.7% to 100.3%.

On the positive, Driekoppies dam increased from 100.8% to 100.9%, and Longmere from 101.3% to 102.5%. Da Gama and Ohrigstad dams remained unchanged at 100.3% and 100.1% respectively.

The Gert Sibande District also recorded mixed results with most dams recording declines in water volumes. Only Jericho dam remained unchanged at 100.0%. Morgenstond and Heyshope dams recorded improvements, increasing from 100.2% to 100.7%, and from 100.2% to 101.0%, respectively.

On the downward spiral, Grootdraai dropped from 100.1% to 100.0%, Nooitgedacht from 100.1% to 99.1%, Vygeboom from 101.5% to 99.8%, and Westoe from 85,3% to 82.7%.

It was also a mixed bag in the Nkangala District, but this time with more listed dams recording improvements. On the positive, Witbank dam increased from 97.7% to 99.0% and Loskop dam slightly increased from 100.3% to 100.4%.

Middelburg dam recorded a decrease from 101.5% to 98.3%, while Rhenosterkop / Mkhombo dam remained unchanged at 100.5%.

As water levels drop in most listed dams and water resources, DWS calls on the public to always use water wisely and sparingly, and to prioritize water conservation at all times as South Africa is a water-scarce country.

DWS further encourages the public to protect and safeguard water and sanitation infrastructure, fix all leaks, and report burst pipes to relevant authorities for swift repairs to prevent the unnecessary loss of precious water, as every drop counts.

