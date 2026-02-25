Agave Health Deploys the Unified Protocol to Redefine Integrated ADHD Care at Scale

Agave Health launches ADHD evaluation and diagnosis service for adults

Agave Health announces the deployment of the Unified Protocol across its clinical care model, strengthening its structured approach to treating adult ADHD.

Deploying the Unified Protocol allows Agave to target the core emotional processes underlying anxiety, depression, trauma, and ADHD within a structured and scalable model of care.” — Dr David Sitt, Chief Clinical Officer

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Agave Health announced today the deployment of the Unified Protocol across its clinical care model, strengthening its structured approach to treating adult ADHD and its frequently co-occurring emotional conditions.The Unified Protocol is an evidence-based cognitive behavioral therapy framework developed at Boston University that targets shared emotional processes underlying anxiety, depression, trauma-related symptoms, and related conditions. Rather than addressing diagnoses in silos, the framework focuses on transdiagnostic mechanisms that drive impairment across conditions.A Structural Shift in ADHD CareADHD rarely presents alone. Research consistently shows that a majority of adults with ADHD experience co-occurring anxiety, mood disorders, or trauma-related symptoms, which often drive functional impairment as much as executive dysfunction.Traditional behavioral health models tend to treat these conditions separately, resulting in fragmented care, inconsistent protocols, and variable outcomes.By formally deploying the Unified Protocol within its standardized clinical system, Agave Health integrates emotional regulation science directly into its ADHD care pathways. This creates a more cohesive model that addresses both executive and emotional functioning within one coordinated framework.Importantly, this is not a one-off training initiative. The Unified Protocol has been embedded into Agave Health’s structured care architecture, supervision model, and scalable clinical delivery system. This allows for consistency across providers while maintaining clinical rigor, an increasingly critical factor for employer and health plan partners seeking measurable outcomes and predictable quality.What This Means for Members and PartnersFor members, this means care that targets the underlying emotional processes sustaining avoidance, reactivity, and impairment, in addition to improving attention and organization.For employer and health plan partners, it represents a more reliable and standardized clinical infrastructure. By anchoring care delivery in validated, transdiagnostic science, Agave Health strengthens both quality control and scalability across its platform.“The future of ADHD care requires a unified approach to executive and emotional functioning. Adults do not experience their challenges in isolation, and effective treatment must reflect that reality. Deploying the Unified Protocol allows Agave to target the core emotional processes underlying anxiety, depression, trauma, and ADHD within a structured and scalable model of care.” explains David Sitt, PsyD, Chief Clinical Officer at Agave Health.This milestone reflects Agave Health’s ongoing commitment to building a clinically rigorous, measurement-informed behavioral health platform designed to deliver consistent outcomes at scale.Agave Health expressed appreciation to the Unified Protocol Institute for its partnership and leadership in advancing evidence-based psychological treatment worldwide.About Agave HealthAgave Health is a virtual behavioral health platform focused on adult ADHD and co-occurring emotional conditions. The company delivers integrated coaching and therapy within a structured, evidence-based model designed for scalability and measurable outcomes. By combining executive function support with emotional regulation science, Agave Health partners with employers and health plans to provide specialized, accessible care for neurodiverse adults. The company operates nationwide across the United States.

