The Tokenized Real-World Assets (RWAs) Market is Projected to Grow to $3016.29 Billion by 2030

The Business Research Company's Tokenized Real-World Assets (RWAs) Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

It will grow from $255.84 billion in 2025 to $418.57 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 63.6%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The tokenized real-world assets (RWAs) market is rapidly evolving, driven by advancements in blockchain technology and growing demand for digital investment opportunities. With increasing adoption from institutions and expanding regulatory frameworks, this market is set for remarkable growth in the coming years. Let’s explore the market’s size, key growth factors, regional dynamics, and future prospects.

Overview of Market Size and Growth Potential in the Tokenized Real-World Assets Market

The tokenized real-world assets market growth has experienced remarkable expansion recently. It is projected to jump from $255.84 billion in 2025 to $418.57 billion in 2026, marking an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 63.6%. This upward trend during the past period reflects growing enthusiasm for alternative investments, broader blockchain infrastructure adoption, increasing liquidity demands, the rise of digital payment systems, and supportive regulatory sandbox programs.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to maintain its exponential growth trajectory, reaching an estimated $3,016.29 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 63.8%. This forecasted surge is driven by heightened institutional participation in digital assets, rising interest in fractional real estate investments, deeper integration of decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms, the spread of global digital asset regulations, and the growing need for programmable asset management solutions. Key trends shaping this future include the expansion of fractional ownership platforms, smart contract-based asset settlements, heightened demand for transparent on-chain ownership, increased cross-border digital asset trading, and development of compliance-oriented tokenization frameworks.

Understanding Tokenized Real-World Assets and Their Benefits

Tokenized real-world assets are digital tokens created on blockchain platforms that represent legal ownership or economic interests in physical or traditional financial assets—such as real estate, commodities, invoices, or securities. By transforming these assets into programmable digital tokens, tokenization enables fractional ownership, enhances liquidity, ensures transparent on-chain records, and facilitates faster and more efficient transfer and settlement processes through smart contracts.

Institutional Interest as a Key Force Behind Market Expansion

A major driver fueling the tokenized real-world assets market is the growing institutional interest in digitizing assets using blockchain technology. Financial institutions are increasingly adopting blockchain to tokenize and digitally manage assets, motivated by the technology’s ability to improve efficiency and transparency. Tokenized assets offer secure, real-time tracking and management, allowing institutions to incorporate these digital instruments into their existing investment frameworks. This integration unlocks new liquidity opportunities and broadens digital investment strategies. As evidence, in October 2025, State Street Corporation reported that digital assets comprised 7% of portfolios, with goals to increase this to 16%, including 2-5% allocation to Bitcoin specifically. Such institutional demand is a critical factor propelling the market forward.

Growing Demand for Liquidity and Fractional Ownership Among Market Drivers

Another important growth factor is the increasing demand for asset liquidity and fractional ownership. Tokenization allows investors to buy smaller portions of traditionally high-value assets, making investments more accessible and flexible. This fractional approach broadens participation, supports portfolio diversification, and helps unlock liquidity in previously illiquid asset classes.

North America Leading While Asia-Pacific Is Set for Rapid Market Growth

In terms of regional presence, North America held the largest share of the tokenized real-world assets market in 2025, reflecting its early adoption and robust blockchain infrastructure. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. The comprehensive market analysis covers key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, each contributing to global market dynamics in unique ways.

