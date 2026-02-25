Minister John Steenhuisen kickstarts nationwide mass vaccination rollout against foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) in KwaZulu-Natal, 27 Feb

The Minister of Agriculture, Mr John Steenhuisen, will officially kickstart the nationwide mass vaccination rollout against Foot and mouth disease (FMD) this Friday in KwaZulu-Natal.

This high-priority intervention follows the arrival of one million high-potency vaccine doses from Biogénesis Bagó, Argentina on Saturday 21 February 2026.

As the largest single consignment of FMD vaccines ever to enter South Africa, this shipment marks the operational “kickstart” of the Department of Agriculture’s new 10-Year Strategic Plan to vaccinate the national herd. Millions more doses of FMD vaccine have been procured, that will arrive soon in the country.

The vaccination process is strategically phased starting with mass vaccination in the highest-risk areas and then moving to lower-risk areas.

Members of the media are invited to cover the event as follows:

Venue: Colbourne Dairy Farm, Near Mooi River, uMngeni Municipality

Time: 10:00

Date: Friday, 27 February 2026

Strict biosecurity protocols will be in effect at Colbourne Dairy Farm. All media personnel are requested to wear appropriate outdoor footwear and RSVP to ensure access.

RSVP: InnocentM@nda.agric.za / medialiaison@nda.agric.za

Please Note: The Minister will also meet with dairy farmers at Karkloof Country Club at 10H30 whereafter as formal media briefing will take place at 12:30.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Ms Joylene van Wyk

Director: Media Liaison Ministry of Agriculture

Email: joylenev@nda.gov.za or medialiaison@nda.agric.za

Mobile: 083 292 7399 or 063 298 5661

#GovZAUpdates