MEC Madoda Sambatha leads prestigious Potchefstroom College of Agriculture summer graduation ceremony, 27 Feb

North West MEC for Agriculture and Rural Development, Madoda Sambatha, will lead the prestigious Potchefstroom College of Agriculture summer graduation ceremony, where 66 graduates will be conferred with a Diploma in Agriculture in Mixed Farming.
Among the graduates, thirty-two (32) are male, making up 48.5% of the cohort, while thirty-four (34) are female, accounting for 51.5%.

The ceremony will recognize the graduates for their dedication and perseverance in strengthening the agricultural sector. With the skills and knowledge they have acquired, they are well-positioned to contribute to improved food security, enhanced rural development, and sustainable economic growth within the province.

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the event scheduled to take place as follows: 

Date: Friday, 27 February 2026
Venue: Potchefstroom College of Agriculture, Alex Holm Hall
Time: 09:00

Enquiries: 
Departmental Spokesperson
Ms. Emelda Setlhako
Cell: 060 745 4020
E-mail: ESetlhako@nwpg.gov.za

