Minister Velenkosi Hlabisa hosts National Stakeholder Consultation on Local Government Reforms, 3 Mar

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Mr. Velenkosini Hlabisa, will convene a high-level national stakeholder consultation on the Revised Draft White Paper on Local Government (WPLG) under the theme, “Every Municipality Must Work: A Call to Collective Action.”

The engagement will bring together political parties, traditional leaders, business, women and youth formations, organisations of persons with disabilities, and civil society to deliberate on proposed policy directions and reform recommendations aimed at strengthening the local government system.

The consultation seeks to incorporate diverse societal perspectives into the refinement of the Revised Draft WPLG, with emphasis on democratic participation, accountability, inclusivity, and improved service delivery. Hybrid and virtual participation options will be available to ensure wide access.

This engagement forms part of the Ministry’s broader consultative process following the 2022 Presidential Local Government Summit, the announcement of the White Paper Review in Parliament in July 2024, and the launch of the review process in May 2025. Inputs from this consultation will inform the finalisation of the Revised Draft WPLG.

The Revised Draft WPLG proposes 65 reform recommendations across 11 thematic areas, including institutional professionalism, political leadership and accountability, intergovernmental coordination, citizen participation, financial sustainability, service delivery, and the role of traditional and Khoi‑San leadership. Reforms include medium‑term interventions within the current constitutional framework and long‑term structural reforms beyond 2031.

Media is invited to cover the engagement as follows:

Date: 3 March 2026

Time: 8h00

Venue: Premier Hotel, OR Tambo International Airport

Enquiries:

Ms Pearl Maseko Binqose

Media Liaison Officer to the Minister of CoGTA

Cell: 082 772 1709

Mr Legadima Leso

Head of Communications – CoGTA

Cell: 066 479 9904

