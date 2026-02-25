Macao Polytechnic University Students Win Awards at “The 2026 ASAF Asian Student Arts Festival International Music Competition”

MACAU, February 25 - Mr. Zong Xiaohuan and Ms. Cai Shiyi, students majoring in Vocal Performance at the Bachelor of Arts in Music Programme, Faculty of Arts and Design of Macao Polytechnic University, were awarded champion and third place respectively in the "Classical Vocal Open Group" in the 2026 ASAF Asian Student Arts Festival International Music Competition, bringing honour to MPU and Macao.

The 2026 ASAF Asian Student Arts Festival International Music Competition, with its global reach and a lineup of over 30 renowned international artists, attracted over 3,000 performing arts enthusiasts from Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macao, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Australia and so on to exchange classical, modern, Chinese, and Western music and dance forms, and compete for multiple awards, providing a high-level international art exchange platform for music learners, achieving the dual value of performance and exchange.

The students said that by participating in international music competitions and exchanging and learning with outstanding talents from different countries, they have broadened their artistic horizons. In addition, they expressed their gratitude to Macao Polytechnic University for cultivating their skills and their teachers’ guidance. Through further refinement and practice, they will continue to showcase the excellent artistic image of Macao Polytechnic University on the international stage.

The MPU Bachelor of Arts in Music programme is committed to promoting the development of music education and organising a range of diverse activities to build a professional development platform for students, thereby creating more opportunities for students to express their talents, thereby fostering the growth of local music culture.