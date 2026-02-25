Macau New Neighbourhood to Host Lantern Festival Event This Sunday Festive Activities and Prizes to Celebrate the Season

MACAU, February 25 - With the Lantern Festival approaching, the Macau New Neighbourhood (MNN) in Hengqin will host the “Welcoming Prosperity Lantern Festival Celebration” on 1 March (Sunday), from 12:00 noon to 6:00 p.m. at Lotus Square in the New Neighbourhood. The event will feature Chinese New Year‑themed photo spots, game booths, handicraft workshops, and roving performances, along with over a thousand attractive prizes, inviting residents to celebrate the Chinese New Year and welcome the Lantern Festival together. Admission is free, and members of the public are welcome to enjoy and experience the vibrant festive atmosphere at the MNN.

Giant “Prosperity Tree” arrives at MNN to share blessings with residents

The MNN has prepared a range of auspicious interactive installations to share festive greetings with residents. A must‑visit photo spot is the giant “Golden Prosperity Tree”, with branches covered in golden leaves symbolising wealth, abundance, and a prosperous life. Residents can toss red wishing ribbons onto the tree to make a wish, and those who take part in the photo interaction can receive a set of festive spring couplets or red envelopes.

Other highlights include 11-metre-tall giant spring couplets carrying wishes for peace, and a three-dimensional lion head symbolising good fortune, allowing residents to “catch” some good luck. By joining the on‑site game booths, participants will have the chance to win limited‑edition MNN Chinese New Year gifts to take home. Prizes are available while stocks last.

Book free handicraft workshops and make your own festive creations

Two handicraft workshops will be offered at the event: the “Year of the Horse Handbell” and the “Lucky Mini Potted Plant”. Under the guidance of instructors, participants will create wooden handbells in the shape of a horse and plush lucky mini potted plants, crafting their own unique festive pieces while experiencing traditional festival culture.

Each workshop will run three sessions on the event day, with 20 places per session, and participation is free of charge. Interested members of the public can scan the QR code on the event poster to register. Places are limited and allocated on a first‑come, first‑served basis.

Lion dance and the Gods of “Fortune, Prosperity, Longevity” welcome the Chinese New Year, spreading festive joy across the MNN

To celebrate the festival with the community, the MNN has arranged a variety of vibrant Chinese New Year performances, including lion dances and a parade featuring the Gods of Fortune, Prosperity, and Longevity. The procession will move through the MNN community, bringing festive performances, extending New Year’s greetings to merchants and residents, and distributing small gifts from time to time to share blessings and joy with the neighbourhood.

Residents and visitors interested in participating are welcome to take the MNN shuttle bus, departing from the North Gate 2 bus pick-up area on Level L2 at Hengqin Port (Zhuhai’s Port Zone), with services approximately every 15 minutes. We warmly invite the public to visit the MNN with their family and friends to celebrate the festival together.