Macao Union Medical Center successfully conducts its first radiotherapy for brain tumor using CyberKnife

MACAU, February 25 - After meticulous preparation, the Islands Healthcare Complex – Macao Medical Center of Peking Union Medical College Hospital (hereinafter referred to as the “Macao Union Medical Center”) recently conducted its first treatment for a patient with a brain tumor using CyberKnife (X-ray stereotactic radiosurgery system).

As the latest model in the world, this system comprises a high-precision, multi-dimensional robotic arm and a linear accelerator. It is mainly used for stereotactic radiotherapy. During the treatment, the accelerator at the front end of the robotic arm emits radiation beams from multiple angles. These beams converge on the lesion to deliver an extremely high radiation dose, while the dose surrounding the tumor falls off rapidly. Thus, these focused beams, akin to a scalpel, can ensure treatment with sub-millimeter precision. Numerous research data have shown that this treatment can yield comparable effectiveness to surgery in conditions such as lung tumors and brain tumors. Another notable advantage of this system is its incorporation of real-time tracking technology. Through real-time imaging, the system can track and predict the tumor’s movement trajectory at various intervals during radiotherapy. Then, it directs the robotic arm to target the tumor at any given moment, facilitating precise tracking and irradiation in perfect sync. This capability significantly minimizes harm to normal tissues and reduces side effects.

Currently, the Macao Union Medical Center has advanced its cancer treatment to an increasingly mature level and has built the largest radiation oncology center with the most cutting-edge equipment. It is equipped with systems including Tomotherapy (Helical Radiotherapy System), TrueBeam (Stereotactic Radiotherapy Platform) and Ethos (Artificial Intelligence-Driven Online Adaptive Radiotherapy Platform), enabling the delivery of tailored and precise treatment plans for a variety of cancer patients.

The Cyberknife radiotherapy system used in this case is the first of its kind in Macao. With the use of this system, Macao’s radiotherapy capabilities have reached an internationally advanced standard, paving the way for greater breakthroughs in cancer treatment. In the future, the Macao Union Medical Center will continue to build and enhance its clinical proficiency in precision medicine to further improve the efficacy of tumor treatment, thereby offering hope of survival to more cancer patients and contributing to the goal that “major illnesses can be treated within Macao.”