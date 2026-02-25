Fish Meal Market Projected to Reach USD 74.8 Billion by 2036 as "Value-Driven" Expansion Reshapes Global Feed Industry

Fish Meal

Fish Meal Market Growth Governed by 4.4% CAGR, Strategic Consolidation, and Surging Demand for High-Precision Aquaculture Nutrition

DELAWARE, NY, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global marine ingredients sector is experiencing a structural pivot where finite raw material supplies are increasingly diverted toward high-value, specialized nutrition. According to the latest market outlook by Future Market Insights (FMI), the global Fish Meal Market valued at USD 48.7 billion in 2026—is projected to surpass USD 74.8 billion by 2036, expanding at a steady CAGR of 4.4%.

This trajectory reflects a value-driven expansion; while global production has stabilized near 5.6 million tons, absolute dollar growth of USD 26.2 billion over the decade is being driven by rising prices and the prioritization of marine protein for premium aquaculture and pet food sectors

Supply Dynamics: Navigating the "Marine Ceiling"

The industry is currently operating within the physical constraints of marine resource management. With wild-catch volumes plateauing, the market is shifting from a volume-based model to one of yield optimization.

Manufacturers are responding by securing long-term offtake agreements and investing in processing technologies that upgrade standard meals to "super-prime" grades, ensuring better pricing power despite capped resource bases.

Segment Insights: Wild-Caught Dominance and Aquaculture Demand

The market is dictated by the nutritional requirements of carnivorous finfish and the growing "circular economy" in seafood processing.

Wild-Caught Source (40% Market Share): Pelagic fish like anchoveta remain the gold standard due to their superior amino acid profiles and high digestibility, critical for juvenile aquatic species survival.

Aquaculture Application (50% Market Share): As the primary consumption engine, aquaculture's reliance on fish meal is evolving. It is increasingly used as a strategic inclusion for palatability and health rather than a bulk filler.

Regional Dynamics: Asian Industrialization vs. Latin American Export Hubs

Growth rates vary significantly based on aquaculture intensity and proximity to processing hubs.

China (6.3% CAGR): The global engine of consumption, China accounted for 40% of global imports in early 2024 to fuel its massive fed-aquaculture sector.

Chile (4.9% CAGR): A critical production hub, Chile’s growth is tied to the expansion of the salmon industry and high-quality export grades.

India (4.1% CAGR): Rapid industrialization of shrimp farming is driving a move toward modern, compliant feed formulations.

United States (3.2% CAGR): Growth is centered on high-protein inputs for the burgeoning premium pet food and specialty aquaculture markets.

Strategic Innovations: Circular Economy and Functional Feeds

The next decade will see a surge in marine by-product utilization. Regulatory caps on wild capture are encouraging processors to monetize trimmings, which now contribute significantly to global volumes. Furthermore, the development of "functional feeds" that improve disease resistance in shrimp and salmon is allowing suppliers to capture premium margins.

Competitive Landscape: The Era of Vertical Integration

The market is undergoing significant consolidation as players seek to insulate themselves from climatic volatility (such as El Niño) and raw material scarcity.

Integrated Giants: Companies like Cooke Inc. (through the acquisition of Copeinca) and Mowi ASA are merging vessel quotas with processing infrastructure to control the value chain from catch to feed.

Nutritional Specialists: Firms like BioMar and Skretting are focusing on "precision nutrition," increasing the usage of certified sustainable ingredients to 85% to meet Western retail standards.

