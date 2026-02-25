President Donald J. Trump Delivers Monumental State of the Union Address as America Enters Golden Age, Affordability Era

WASHINGTON — Tonight, President Donald J. Trump delivered a State of the Union address highlighting the groundbreaking work of his historic administration that is making life more affordable for Americans as we usher in the Golden Age of America.

President Trump’s America First agenda has resulted in historically low gas prices, a reenergized focus on reliable and affordable energy sources, expanded freedoms on public lands and waters, safer communities, and restored hope in the future of our great nation – the United States of America.

“President Donald J. Trump, our once-in-a-lifetime Commander in Chief, delivered more than an address – he delivered a declaration of American resurgence and proof that our country is rising stronger than ever,” said Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum. “In just one year, his leadership has driven down energy costs, restored strength at home, revitalized our cities, and because of his bold vision, American Energy Dominance is no longer a promise, it's a reality reshaping our future. Every policy, every negotiation, every decision is anchored in a single guiding principle: the well-being, prosperity and security of the American people. Under President Trump, the State of the Union is stronger than ever, and the best chapters of America's story are still being written.”

Since day one, the Department of the Interior has been actively implementing President Trump’s revolutionary agenda, including advancing the American Energy Dominance Agenda and capitalizing on America’s Balance Sheet to make life more affordable for all Americans.

Gas Prices Are Falling

Gas prices have now fallen for the seventh straight week – now their lowest in almost 5 years and trending lower.

As President Trump’s Energy Dominance vision continues to come to fruition, energy prices will fall further — igniting other price declines.

Secretary Burgum Has Advanced Trump's Energy Dominance Agenda

On Oil & Gas; In the first year of President Trump’s second term, oil and gas lease sales from the Bureau of Land Management brought in $356.6 million, more revenue than in all four years of the Biden administration combined. On April 24, the Department of the Interior introduced a new policy to boost offshore oil output in the Gulf of America. On December 10, the Department of the Interior successfully conducted the first mandatory offshore oil and gas lease sale required under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. In 2025, the BLM also took steps to unleash Alaska’s extraordinary resource potential and expand oil and gas development in Alaska’s National Petroleum Reserve; ended the requirement to prepare environmental impact statements for approximately 3,224 oil and gas leases across 3.5 million acres in seven Western states; streamlined the oil and gas leasing process on public lands; and updated rules for commingling, or combining oil or gas from multiple sources for more efficient measurement and processing, to align with the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

On Wind & Solar; Under President Trump, the Department of Interior has removed artificial energy advantages and levelled the playing field for dispatchable, cost-effective and secure energy sources, such as clean coal and domestic natural gas. Under the new Secretary Order, all wind and solar proposals on federal land now face elevated review by the Secretary’s office and will no longer receive automatic approvals.

On Critical Minerals; On November 14, 2025, the U.S. Department of the Interior, through the U.S. Geological Survey, released the Final 2025 List of Critical Minerals and a report that outlines a new model for assessing how potential supply chain disruptions could affect the U.S. economy.

On Unleashing Alaska’s Energy Potential; Under this administration, the Department of Interior has prioritized rescinding the last administration’s flawed energy policies and is working tirelessly to unleash Alaska’s untapped natural resources. Alaska's natural resources are estimated to be significant, with the state's mineral industry reported to be worth $3.2 billion in 2020, a 5 percent increase from 2019.

On Making D.C. Safe and Beautiful; President Trump’s joint operation to make D.C. Safe and Beautiful has resulted in over 8,700 criminal arrests, taking violent criminals off the streets of our nation’s capital. Over 80 homeless camps have been removed from federal lands by U.S. Park Police. On January 9, 2026, the Department of the Interior announced a 3.8 percent pay increase for all Department law enforcement officers.

On Delivering Peace through Energy Security; President Trump’s vision to supply liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Europe and our allies around the world is part of our broader push for U.S. “Energy Dominance.” LNG has become an integral tool in expanding America’s geopolitical influence, and will deter our allies from relying on foreign adversaries for their production

On Deregulation; On January 20, 2025, President Trump signed the Unleashing American Energy executive order to establish Energy Dominance through Efficient Permitting. On April 23, 2025, in coordination with the White House, the Department of the Interior implemented emergency permitting procedures to accelerate the development of domestic energy resources and critical minerals. On June 30, 2025, in coordination with the White House, the Department of the Interior announced reforms to join the historic effort to fix America’s broken permitting system. DOI’s National Environmental Policy Acy reforms will drastically reduce burdensome and ideologically motivated regulations that have impeded the development of American resources, limited the generation of reliable and affordable electricity, reduced job creation, and inflicted high energy costs upon our citizens.

On Coal; Under President Trump in 2025, the Department of the Interior held 4 coal lease sales, generating $47 million and offering 82.4 million tons of coal for development. On September 29, the bureau announced the opening of 13.1 million more acres of federal land for coal leasing, tripling benchmarks set by the One Big Beautiful Bill Act and delivering on President Trump’s directive to restore American Energy Dominance.

Fighting Wildland Fires; On January 12, 2026, the Department of the Interior announced next steps to establish the U.S. Wildland Fire Service. On March 15, 2025, the Department of the Interior announced permanent pay increases for federal and tribal wildland firefighters across the United States.



