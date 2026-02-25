The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Smart Grid ICT Market to Grow at 11.4% CAGR Through 2030: Industry Trends & Forecast Analysis

Expected to grow to $83.06 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The smart grid information and communication technology (ICT) market is rapidly evolving as utilities and governments worldwide focus on modernizing electrical infrastructure and improving energy management. With rising electricity demand and technological advancements, this sector is set to experience significant growth in the coming years. Here’s an overview of the market size, key growth drivers, regional outlook, and emerging trends shaping the future of smart grid ICT.

Current Market Size and Growth Projections for Smart Grid ICT

The smart grid information and communication technology market has witnessed swift growth recently and is projected to expand further. Market value is expected to rise from $48.51 billion in 2025 to $53.93 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2%. This upward trend during the historical period has been driven by increasing electricity demand in urban centers, the need to update outdated grid infrastructure, various government incentives supporting smart grid initiatives, heightened awareness of energy efficiency, and the growing integration of renewable energy sources.

Looking ahead, the market’s expansion is forecasted to continue robustly, reaching $83.06 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 11.4%. This strong growth is expected to be fueled by accelerating smart city projects, increased investment in digital grid technologies, greater adoption of distributed energy resources, the expansion of electric vehicle charging networks, and the development of data-driven utility management systems. Key market trends anticipated during this period include widespread deployment of advanced metering infrastructure, growing use of real-time grid monitoring and automation technologies, enhanced cybersecurity measures within power networks, the rise of cloud-based energy management platforms, and progress in creating interoperable communication protocols for smart grids.

Defining Smart Grid Information and Communication Technology

Smart grid ICT involves the application of information and communication technologies to monitor, control, and optimize electrical power networks in real time. This technology facilitates two-way communication and continuous data collection, enabling intelligent decision-making processes that boost grid efficiency, reliability, and overall energy management. By integrating digital systems with traditional power infrastructures, smart grid ICT enhances automation capabilities, promotes better resource utilization, and contributes to improved grid performance.

Key Factors Propelling the Smart Grid ICT Market Forward

One of the primary forces driving smart grid ICT market growth is the rising global electricity demand. Electricity demand measures the total electric power required by consumers at any given moment or over a specific timeframe. This demand is increasing significantly due to rapid industrialization—expanding industries and manufacturing sectors require more electricity to power machinery, production lines, and infrastructure, resulting in higher overall consumption. Smart grid ICT technologies support utilities in managing this demand effectively through demand response programs, which enable adjusting or shifting consumer power usage during peak times to ease pressure on the grid and maintain a stable electricity supply.

For example, in November 2024, Ember-Energy.Org, a UK-based independent global energy think tank, reported that data center electricity demand reached approximately 176 TWh in 2023 and is projected to increase by 8 to 55 TWh in 2024, a growth rate between 5% and 31%. This surge in electricity consumption further highlights the need for smart grid ICT solutions to ensure a reliable and efficient power supply, underlining why the market is expanding steadily.

Regional Growth Landscape in the Smart Grid ICT Industry

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the smart grid information and communication technology market, supported by advanced infrastructure and strong technology adoption. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market throughout the forecast period. This growth is driven by rapid urbanization, increasing energy needs, and strong governmental support for smart grid development across countries in the region.

The market analysis covers several key geographical areas, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of the global smart grid ICT industry and its future trajectory.

