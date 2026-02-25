The Public Safety Network Slicing Market is Projected to Reach $6.59 Billion by 2030, Growing at 24.9% CAGR (2026–2030)

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Public Safety Network Slicing Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The public safety network slicing market is rapidly expanding as governments and agencies seek more reliable communication technologies to support emergency services. As critical incidents and disaster response efforts demand robust and secure network capabilities, this sector is positioned for substantial growth in the coming years. Let’s explore the market’s current performance, growth drivers, regional outlook, and key trends shaping its future.

Strong Growth Trajectory and Market Size of the Public Safety Network Slicing Market

The market for public safety network slicing has witnessed remarkable expansion recently. It is projected to increase from $2.17 billion in 2025 to $2.71 billion in 2026, reflecting a high compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.7%. This historical growth has been driven by broader mobile broadband adoption, intensified disaster management efforts, expanded government communication infrastructure, modernizing public safety programs, and early implementation of mission-critical communication systems.

Looking further ahead, the market is expected to surge to $6.59 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 24.9%. This forecasted rise is attributed to accelerated 5G infrastructure rollout, heightened demand for real-time situational awareness, growth in smart city initiatives, increased cybersecurity spending on public networks, and advancements in autonomous emergency response technologies.

Download a free sample of the public safety network slicing market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=32367&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Feb_PR

What Public Safety Network Slicing Means and Its Critical Role

Public safety network slicing involves creating specialized, dedicated network segments tailored to meet the communication needs of emergency responders and public safety organizations. This technology guarantees secure, reliable, and prioritized connectivity for first responders during crises, even when public networks are congested. It enhances real-time coordination, improves situational awareness, and ensures uninterrupted communication for law enforcement, fire departments, and disaster management teams, which is vital for effective emergency operations.

Natural Disasters as a Key Growth Driver for Public Safety Network Slicing

The rising occurrence of natural disasters is a significant factor propelling the public safety network slicing market forward. Events like floods, earthquakes, hurricanes, and wildfires cause widespread damage to communities and infrastructure. The increasing frequency of these disasters is linked to climate change and more extreme weather patterns, leading to more frequent emergency situations worldwide. Public safety network slicing supports disaster response by providing dedicated, secure, and low-latency communication channels that maintain continuous connectivity for emergency personnel during critical times.

For instance, in April 2025, data from the Emergency Events Database (EM-DAT) by the Centre for Research on the Epidemiology of Disasters in Belgium reported that in 2024, there were 393 natural hazard-related disasters, resulting in 16,753 deaths and affecting around 167.2 million people globally. Economic damages totaled nearly $242 billion. The increased severity and scale of these events highlight why demand for resilient public safety communication networks continues to grow.

View the full public safety network slicing market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/public-safety-network-slicing-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Feb_PR

Additional Factors Encouraging Market Expansion

Besides natural disasters, the push toward modernized communication systems and mission-critical infrastructure upgrades in government agencies also supports market growth. The early adoption of advanced network slicing allows emergency services to maintain high-quality communication even amid peak network usage or unexpected events, ensuring operational continuity when it matters most.

North America Leads While Asia-Pacific Poised for Rapid Growth

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the public safety network slicing market, reflecting well-established infrastructure and significant investments in next-generation communication systems. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to experience the fastest growth over the coming years. The market analysis includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive global perspective on developments in this sector.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Public Safety Network Slicing Market 2026, By The Business Research Company

Public Safety And Security Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/public-safety-and-security-global-market-report

Critical Infrastructure Protection Service Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/critical-infrastructure-protection-service-global-market-report

Critical Infrastructure Protection Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/critical-infrastructure-protection-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=home_page_test

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.