The Business Research Company's Security Orchestration Market to Reach $7.76B by 2030, Growing at 13% CAGR (2026–2030)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The security orchestration market has become an essential part of modern cybersecurity strategies, reflecting the growing need for integrated and automated solutions to counter increasingly complex threats. Understanding its market size, growth drivers, and regional dynamics offers valuable insights into how this sector is evolving to meet rising security challenges.

Security Orchestration Market Size and Growth Projections

The security orchestration market has witnessed rapid expansion in recent years. It is forecasted to increase from $4.23 billion in 2025 to $4.76 billion in 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7%. This earlier growth phase was largely driven by a surge in cyberattack incidents, early adoption of security information and event management (SIEM) systems, expansion of enterprise digital infrastructure, stricter regulatory compliance requirements, and the rise of managed security service providers.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to accelerate further, reaching $7.76 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 13.0%. During this forecast period, growth will be supported by the expansion of cloud-native security operations, wider adoption of AI-powered threat detection, increasing remote and hybrid workforces, greater investments in zero trust security frameworks, and enhanced cross-industry cybersecurity partnerships. Key trends shaping the market include rising use of automated security workflow platforms, growing demand for centralized incident management solutions, integration of threat intelligence with alert correlation tools, focus on real-time security analytics and monitoring, and stronger emphasis on compliance-centric security operations.

Understanding Security Orchestration and Its Role

Security orchestration involves the integration and automation of various cybersecurity tools and workflows to strengthen threat detection and response capabilities. By consolidating data from multiple security systems and streamlining incident management processes, it enables quicker, more coordinated reactions to potential threats. This centralized approach improves operational efficiency and simplifies the complexity of managing diverse cybersecurity environments through unified monitoring, alerting, and automated response actions.

Key Factors Fueling Growth in the Security Orchestration Market

One of the primary forces driving the security orchestration market is the increasing frequency of cyberattacks. Cyber threats are occurring more often and becoming more sophisticated as digital adoption expands and attackers evolve their techniques. Security orchestration helps organizations efficiently manage this rising volume of attacks by automating and coordinating responses across different security platforms and workflows.

For example, in October 2025, the UK’s National Cyber Security Centre reported that the number of “nationally significant” cyber incidents doubled from 89 in the previous year to 204 between September 2024 and August 2025. This sharp increase highlights the growing scale and impact of cybersecurity threats, which in turn fuels demand for advanced orchestration solutions.

Regional Market Leadership and Growth Opportunities

In 2025, Europe held the largest share of the security orchestration market, reflecting strong adoption among enterprises in the region. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period, driven by increasing digital transformation initiatives and cybersecurity investments. The security orchestration market analysis encompasses several regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market trends and opportunities.

