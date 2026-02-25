Governor Abbott Statement On President Trump’s 2026 State Of The Union Address

TEXAS, February 25 - February 24, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott issued the following statement regarding President Donald Trump’s 2026 State of the Union address:

“President Trump’s message to the nation tonight was unmistakable: in its 250th year, America is once again the world’s premier superpower. Our nation is strong, prosperous, and respected because we have, under President Trump’s leadership, proudly returned to the common-sense principles on which our country not only thrives, but which hardworking Americans firmly expect.

"President Trump delivered a vision for our nation that prioritizes national security, safer communities, and a flourishing economy. Since his return to office in 2025, President Trump has kept his promises, standing firm against the woke, leftist ideologies that undermine law enforcement, prioritize illegal immigrants, fuel inflation, drain Americans’ pocketbooks, and deteriorate the integrity of fair competition by allowing boys in girls’ sports.

“Here in the great state of Texas, we unapologetically uphold the values that make Texas, Texas. We are conducting the most robust border security operation of any state in U.S. history, we are banning foreign adversaries from buying Texas land, we are empowering Texas families to control their child's academic success, and we are fostering economic prosperity for the men and women who power Texas.

“I thank President Trump for his leadership and look forward to welcoming him to Texas this Friday — the final Friday of early voting for the 2026 Texas Primary Election."