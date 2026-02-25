UN-Habitat and Japan partner to strengthen hospitals and communities in Iran

Nairobi, 20 February 2026 — The United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) and the Government of Japan signed an Exchange of Notes today to formalize the project “Strengthening Disaster Resilience of Critical Medical Infrastructure (BEHTAB III)”. The initiative is supported by a grant of JPY 910 million (approximately USD 5.9 million) from the Government of Japan.

Building on the success of the two previous Projects “Inventory, Earthquake and Multi-Hazard Performance Evaluation of existing Health Facilities in Islamic Republic of Iran (BEHTAB I)” and “Emergency Support to Safer Hospitals and Settlements (BEHTAB II)”, which followed the 2017 earthquake in Kermanshah province, the project is designed to continue the cooperation between UN-Habitat and the Government of Japan in strengthening hospitals and urban neighbourhoods against earthquakes and climate-driven hazards in the Islamic Republic of Iran. By retrofitting health facilities, integrating green and solar energy solutions and enhancing the disaster preparedness of local communities – including women and girls, the elderly, and persons with disabilities – the project aims to restore safe, resilient, and functional health infrastructure across the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The initiative directly contributes to the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction (2015–2030) by reducing loss of life, limiting the number of people affected by, and mitigating economic losses caused by, natural hazards. It aligns with the vision outlined in the UN-Habitat Strategic Plan 2026–2029, advancing resilient, inclusive, and sustainable human settlements, and reinforcing community-level human security in hazard-prone areas.

Through capacity building, awareness campaigns, and the application of climate-resilient and energy-efficient technologies in hospitals and neighbourhoods, BEHTAB III represents a collaborative model of disaster risk reduction and climate adaptation, strengthening the foundations for resilient urban development in the Islamic Republic of Iran.