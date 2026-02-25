3SS Appoints Felix Walter as Chief Growth Officer (CGO), Automotive

3SS, leading provider of software solutions enabling content on every screen, announces the appointment of Felix Walter as Chief Growth Officer, Automotive

Carmakers today know that entertainment is a major revenue opportunity: I'm excited to help OEMs worldwide create content-rich in-car experiences, re-imagining commercial potential of their products” — Felix Walter, Chief Growth Officer, Automotive at 3SS

STUTTGART, GERMANY, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 3 Screen Solutions (3SS) , a leading provider of software solutions enabling content on every screen from in-home to in-vehicle consoles, today announces the appointment of Felix Walter as Chief Growth Officer (CGO), Automotive. Effective immediately, in this newly created role, Walter will have overall responsibility for 3SS’ growth and commercial success in the worldwide automotive sector.Walter will continue to drive 3SS’ automotive business forward, accelerating market expansion and customer acquisition among OEMs and service providers globally. He will lead 3SS’ automotive advancement including go-to-market strategies, revenue generation and business development programmes embracing marketing, sales, product and customer success.At the heart of this strategy is 3Ready Automotive , 3SS’ pioneering in-car media platform that helps OEMs to engage and monetise, comprising an expansive and growing array of appealing content, with user-centric functionality, and powered by highly flexible and scalable technology.He will oversee the ongoing expansion and enrichment of the fast-growing 3Ready Automotive platform, engaging new content partners, and enhancing and enlarging 3SS’ worldwide network of strategic partnerships. Achievement of these goals was powerfully advanced through the recent launch under his watch of groundbreaking 3Ready Content Bundle, unveiled at CES 2026.The appointment builds on momentum and successes including the recently announced launch of Škoda Play , Škoda Auto’s in-car entertainment hub bringing curated video content – including news, themed clips, how-to videos and brand content – directly into the infotainment system. As video playback is available when the vehicle is stationary, services like Škoda Play reflect a broader shift towards making consumers’ waiting and charging moments more valuable and enjoyable, opening the door to new engagement and revenue opportunities for OEMs and ecosystem partners.“Felix’ appointment is a strong signal of our ambition in Automotive,” said Kai-Christian Borchers, CEO of 3SS. “Since joining 3SS in 2023, Felix has spearheaded our rapid expansion and success in the automotive space, and I’m delighted to recognise his accomplishments and empower him to take the business ever forward in his expanded position.”“I'm honoured to take up this role, particularly as automotive entertainment reaches an inflection point," said Felix Walter, CGO, Automotive. “Most OEMs are early in their in-car entertainment journey, but they have become acutely aware of the need to maximise the value of their products for customers; today this is universally recognised as business-critical as we move ahead in the software defined vehicle era. Automakers are realising that in-car entertainment poses a significant opportunity to monetise their vehicles over the long-term lifecycle.”“3SS brings a wealth of experience derived from delivering smart TV user experience solutions and major entertainment platforms for telcos, pay-TV providers and streamers around the globe. As technology frees up time in vehicles, providing entertainment will become essential. I'm excited to help OEMs create compelling, content-rich in-car experiences by providing solutions designed for simplicity, personalisation, and long-term growth,” Walter added. “We're helping carmakers around the world re-imagine the commercial possibilities of their products.”About 3 Screen Solutions (3SS)3SS is a global leader in digital entertainment technology, delivering solutions that create experiences people love. Since 2009, 3SS has been trusted by telcos, pay-TV operators and streamers for its expertise in system integration, software engineering, UI/UX design innovation and solution architecture. The award-winning 3Ready product platform accelerates seamless entertainment service launches across all devices, while empowering customer-centric innovation. Today 3Ready powers 30+ service providers, delivering rich, loyalty-enhancing entertainment hubs with total reach of 70+ million users. Blue-chip operators and innovators worldwide have chosen 3SS technology, including One Hungary (OneTV), A1 Telekom Austria Group, Allente, Altibox, Claro, Elisa Estonia, ENTEL, Norlys, ORS, Proximus, TCC Uruguay, Tele2, TELUS, Vodafone Group and Yes. Expanding beyond the living room, 3SS also delivers next-generation in-vehicle entertainment solutions. The 3Ready Automotive in-car entertainment platform is currently being deployed by leading global OEMs, including Škoda Auto, redefining the connected car experience. Please visit 3ss.tv for more information and follow us on LinkedIn.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.