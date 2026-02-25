Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2026 Launches, Positioning Pakistan at the Heart of the Global Minerals Economy

ISLAMABAD, PAKISTAN, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / --• Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2026 (PMIF26), taking place at the Jinnah Convention Centre in Islamabad from 8–9 April 2026, will convene Pakistan’s top political and corporate leadership alongside global CEOs and international investors to redefine the country’s role in the modern mineral economy.• The Forum will feature a senior line-up of Pakistan’s leadership and national industry champions, who will headline high-level ministerial panels, flagship project showcases, and investor-focused dialogues at the heart of the programme.• Against surging demand for critical minerals and rising investor interest in Pakistan’s resource base, PMIF26 will provide a dynamic platform to forge strategic partnerships, advance policy reform, and accelerate responsible, investment-ready growth across the mineral value chain.The third edition of the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum will be held from 8–9 April 2026 at the Jinnah Convention Centre in Islamabad, marking the formal launch of PMIF26 and its mission to continue unlocking Pakistan’s mineral wealth. The forum will unite Pakistan’s top decision-makers with international investors, mining leaders, and technology innovators for two days of strategic dialogue, technical insight, and targeted deal-making. As energy transformations, digitalisation, and AI reshape global demand for copper, lithium, cobalt, and other critical minerals, PMIF26 will showcase Pakistan as a credible, investor-ready hub at the heart of the modern mineral supply chain.With global capital rapidly reallocating toward frontier mineral markets, Pakistan’s combination of world-scale deposits, visible reform momentum, and an evolving investor-friendly regulatory framework has created a decisive window for long-cycle investment. Flagship projects such as the Reko Diq copper-gold development, backed by multilateral and commercial financing, together with new exploration activity across barite-lead-zinc, antimony, and other high-value minerals, position PMIF26 as key convening platform to showcase the pipeline of bankable opportunities unique to this jurisdiction.The Strategic Conference will be led by a powerful line-up of speakers from Pakistan’s top national and provincial leaders, representing Pakistan’s highest leadership and underscoring the Forum’s status as the central platform for shaping the mineral future of Pakistan and the wider Asian region. These high-level national speakers will also be joined by a broader roster of international CEOs, financiers, and technical experts, whose participation will be announced in the coming weeks as the programme and partnerships for PMIF26 continue to build.Over two days, PMIF26 will feature an integrated programme spanning a Strategic Conference, Technical Conference, dedicated Energy Conference, and a curated exhibition of flagship projects and enabling technologies. The Strategic Conference will focus on defining themes spanning global mineral demand dynamics, Pakistan’s emerging project pipeline, the evolution of its policy and investment environment, and the role of innovation, sustainability, and local value creation across the wider mineral ecosystem.Flagship sessions from across the conferences will move from high-level trade discussions to practical investment pathways, exploring how Pakistan can deliver secure, ESG-compliant supply while navigating shifting alliances and supply routes. Dedicated discussions will spotlight Reko Diq and other priority projects, unpacking how new policy frameworks, satellite mapping initiatives, and the National Minerals Harmonisation Framework are working together to de-risk project development and support long-term partnerships.Alongside these programmes, a curated exhibition, investor roundtables, and closed-door deal rooms will enable direct engagement between project sponsors, regulators, investors, and technology providers. With participation from sovereign wealth funds, private equity, development finance institutions, global miners, OEMs, and traders, PMIF26 will offer a rare opportunity to build a qualified pipeline of projects and partnerships under one roof.Building on the strong foundations of PMIF25, which signalled Pakistan’s intent to become a forward-looking, ESG-conscious mining jurisdiction, the 2026 edition is designed to move from signalling to execution. More than an industry gathering, PMIF26 will serve as a catalyst for collaborative development, aligning policy, capital, and technology to unlock Pakistan’s prosperous mineral wealth through a transparent, investor-friendly, and inclusive framework.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.