Gorenje names football legend Luka Modrić brand ambassador: True greatness begins at home

LJUBLJANA, SLOVENIA, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gorenje, a leading European home appliance manufacturer, is proud to announce a landmark brand ambassador agreement with football icon Luka Modrić. This partnership unites a brand synonymous with domestic excellence with a player who perfectly personifies mastery, resilience, and accomplishment. The partnership will be activated across Europe through an extensive multi-channel campaign including TV, out-of-home (OOH) advertising, press, print, and social media.True greatness begins at homeAs a Ballon d’Or winner and one of the most decorated footballers of his generation, Luka Modrić represents a level of professional success that mirrors Gorenje’s commitment to premium quality. However, this partnership transcends the pitch. It is built on the profound understanding that sporting excellence, individual achievement, and true greatness begin at home."Luka Modrić is more than a football icon; he is a man who holds his family as his greatest victory. At Gorenje, we share the same values. Our partnership is not just about appliances—it is about supporting home life that makes greatness possible. We are proud to provide the 'quiet assist' that allows a legend like Luka, and families across Europe, to focus on the moments that truly matter," said Jianmin Han, Hisense Europe CEO, Gorenje Global CEO.Rooted in grounded valuesFor Luka, the decision to partner with Gorenje was driven by a shared dedication to family and a grounded approach to life. "I am proud to join the Gorenje family," said Luka Modrić. "I have always believed that my performance under the stadium lights is a reflection of the peace and stability I find at home. Gorenje aligns with my family values by creating an environment where life is simplified, allowing me to dedicate my energy to my career and my loved ones. True greatness is a journey that starts at home."A legacy of football excellenceGorenje’s partnership with Luka Modrić further strengthens Hisense Group's footballing heritage. As a leader in home appliances, the Hisense Group has a long and storied history of partnering with the world’s biggest football events, including UEFA EURO 2016, 2020, and 2024, as well as the FIFA World Cup 2018, 2022 and 2026.As a proud sponsor of the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026™, Hisense and Gorenje continue to champion the spirit of the game, connecting with fans through innovation and a shared passion for excellence.About GorenjeFor more than 75 years, Gorenie has been developing and manufacturing home appliances that simplify everyday life. With a distinctive combination of modern design, advanced technology, and long-lasting quality, it inspires users with aesthetics and effortless usability they can rely on every day. Sustainability is woven into the brand's essence, with energy-efficient solutions and responsible design that minimize environmental impact and contribute to a better future.

