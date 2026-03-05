Maryland Bill Would Require a Special Education Audit—Why Parents Should Care About ‘Systems’ (Not Just One IEP)

Families navigating special education often experience delays individually—but audits can reveal whether the real issue is systemic breakdown in timelines, documentation, or oversight. Dan Rothfeld, Chief Operating Officer of The Advocacy Circle

Maryland’s proposed SPED audit highlights why families must track systems—not just one IEP—to ensure accountability.

Special education breaks down most often in the ‘system’ - timelines, documentation, and follow‑through.” — Dan Rothfeld

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Maryland’s Senate Bill 863 (2026 session) proposes an audit focused on special education operations in a large school system, emphasizing transparency, process, and accountability. You can read about it here. Audit proposals like this matter because they can surface patterns that families experience individually - missed services, delayed timelines, inconsistent eligibility decisions, and gaps in oversight.Public audits shouldn’t sit on a shelf. Families should be able to see what is being measured, what corrective steps are required, and when improvement is expected. If an audit identifies a recurring breakdown (like delayed evaluations or service delivery gaps), parents can use that information to ask better questions and request clearer commitments in writing.The goal isn’t blame - it’s reliability. Good systems have clear owners, measurable timelines, and routine reporting. A parent-friendly audit approach translates technical findings into plain language and practical next steps.“Special education breaks down most often in the ‘system’ - timelines, documentation, and follow‑through. Audits can help, but only if families can understand the findings and track what changes next.” – Dan Rothfeld , Co-Founder/COO, The Advocacy Circle What families and students should do now• Follow your state’s education committee activity and request plain-language summaries of major bills.• Ask your district how it tracks evaluation timelines and service delivery internally.• Put requests in writing and confirm who is responsible for next steps.• Keep your own timeline: referrals, evaluations, meetings, services, and progress updates.AboutThe Advocacy Circle (TAC) is an education-advocacy platform built to help families and students organize, document, and act on their rights - especially in special education. TAC provides practical tools, templates, and step-by-step guidance designed to reduce confusion and improve follow-through.DisclaimerThis press release is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute legal advice. No outcome is promised or guaranteed. Laws and procedures vary by jurisdiction and by school, and outcomes depend on specific facts.

