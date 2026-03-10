Education Department Default-Rate Guidance Signals New Compliance Pressure – Students Need Transparent Support Systems

Default prevention works best when schools provide early, clear, and documented repayment support — before delinquency escalates. Keith Altman

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The U.S. Department of Education issued guidance urging institutions to implement best practices to reduce cohort default rates, including requirements for certain institutions to develop and submit default prevention plans under federal law. You can read about it here. The Department’s related Federal Student Aid announcement urges proactive outreach to borrowers who are delinquent or in default and highlights expectations around plan maintenance and oversight.Default-rate initiatives can improve borrower outcomes when they are supportive and transparent. They can also create friction when communications are unclear or when students are left guessing about options and timelines.Students benefit most when schools deliver plain-language information on repayment, hardship options, and who to contact - well before delinquency becomes default.Schools have compliance obligations, but the best programs also treat students as stakeholders. That means clear notices, accessible counseling pathways, and documented outreach that respects privacy and avoids coercive tactics.“Borrowers don’t default because they want to - confusion and delay are usually the drivers. Schools can meet compliance expectations while still being humane: clear information, early outreach, and a real escalation path when a student is struggling.” — Keith Altman , Founder/Managing Partner, K Altman Law What families and students should do now• Ask your school for the written repayment-support resources it offers (and who owns them).• If you’re delinquent, request a clear options summary (repayment plans and available hardship options).• Keep screenshots/emails of communications and deadlines.• Avoid ignoring notices - respond early and ask for next steps in writing.AboutK Altman Law is a national education law firm representing students, families, and educators in matters involving student discipline and due process, special education and disability rights (IEP/504), and education-related civil rights issues. The firm’s team includes attorneys and credentialed advocates with experience in public and private education settings.DisclaimerThis press release is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute legal advice. No outcome is promised or guaranteed. Laws and procedures vary by jurisdiction and by school, and outcomes depend on specific facts.

