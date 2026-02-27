Family Law Attorney and The Divorce Quarterback Daniel R. Gold Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Daniel R. Gold is a Partner in the Law Firm TLD Law and honored among the Top 1000 lawyers in the Nation and named a Southern California Super Lawyer. His firm is small but diversified and his particular specialty is family law—all the intricacies involved in a divorce--asset division, business sales, conflict resolution, parental rights, domestic violence—through post judgement. He is also the author of The Divorce Quarterback, and when you think of the role a quarterback plays in football, that title is so meaningful. He leads the defense, structures and communicates plays, and shares advice and confidence in huddles.

Daniel Gold received his JD with Distinction from the University of the Pacific, McGeorge Law School, which means he graduated in the top 25% of the class and was on the Dean’s List several times. He did not immediately know he wanted to be a lawyer and started his undergrad studies with no major. A chance encounter with a childhood teacher who had become a lawyer steered him in that direction. He worked as a paralegal for a few years and became familiar with nomenclature before going on to law school. His father had passes away and this was part of his buckling down and growing up in the aftermath.

Among the top in his field

Dan Gold (he can be very informal) was admitted to the State Bar of California and the US District Court in 1993. He now has nearly 30 years of practice experience. He is certified by the California Board of Legal Specialists as a Family Law Specialist. Only 5 % of the thousands of lawyers in practice have earned this distinction. He notes that some cases and activities are national in scope, but there are certain basic principles endemic to California, for instance how property is treated and characterized, and how the cases are filed and heard.

Mr. Gold believes that couples don’t have to live in high drama and become polarized during a divorcee. He strives for equilibrium and to avoid constant litigation. It is common though for people to be at odds, and he says you get used to it after a while.

In his podcast, this well-respected lawyer will focus on family law and how to get maximum leverage in a settlement. . He will further talk about the segments of family law and answer popular questions from his book, for instance when to know if mediation is appropriate and how to select the best lawyer. He also discusses the many emotions that come along with family law cases, such as rage, fear, sadness, and even desperation.

“I do my best to support people, but I also let them know things might not turn out as expected. A lot of folks come through thinking their lawyer was not in their corner. I don’t want them to waste energy on the decision when it does not turn out as hoped.”

Family law, he says, means meeting good people at a most difficult time, learning who they are and what they need. Sometimes, they become friends and seek out legal advice for other aspects of their lives.

The Human, Emotional Factor

Mr. Gold notes this is not a field where you pick a name from a directory, it’s always best to ask a friend who has been through it. He also says that while some forms can be found and completed with A.I., it’s not the best way to go. Family law is of course about knowing the law, but is also about knowing people, and managing their expectations.

His humanity is clearly a reason behind his success. Daniel Gold has been honored year after year by different industry authorities and media. He says that Super Lawyer is a favorite because it comes from peer recognition and that is a true source of pride.

Remember, when you’re going through a difficult time and faced with a family-related legal matter, you need not just an attorney, but a “divorce quarterback.” Someone who has a wide range of experience and who can be completely trusted to protect your interests and those of your children. Not only does Dan have such a deep understanding of the challenges related to divorce and family law, but he is also committed to helping people understand their rights and responsibilities. He provides compassionate support and will fight zealously when needed. About 80% of divorce cases, he points out, are settled without going to trial.

Meet the quarterback and hear his strategies in the February podcast

Close Up Radio recently featured attorney Daniel R. Gold in an Interview with Jim Masters on Monday February 23rd at 2:00pm Eastern

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-spotlights-family-law-attorney-and/id1785721253?i=1000751300739

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-spotlights-family-law-324711737/

https://open.spotify.com/episode/7fsMoOfHAQlliiNHvjETPU

For more information about this super lawyer and his book visit his website: www.dangoldfamilylaw.com

