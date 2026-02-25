U.S. Data Center Construction Market to Reach USD 154.49 Billion Investment by 2031, Growing at 10.70% CAGR | Arizton

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence

Expansion Led by Apple, Aligned Data Centers, AWS, CyrusOne, DataBank, and Digital Realty

Lithium-ion batteries, with higher energy density and longer lifecycle performance, are becoming the preferred choice for AI-driven facilities.” — Ryan Turner

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The U.S. data center construction market is entering a high-growth phase, driven by rapid expansion in artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and data-intensive digital services. Investment valued at USD 83.97 billion in 2025 and projected to reach USD 154.49 billion by 2031, the market is being reshaped by rising demand for high-density computing, advanced storage systems, and power-intensive infrastructure. As enterprises accelerate migration toward public and hybrid cloud platforms, developers are expanding capacity to support low-latency, high-performance workloads and evolving regulatory requirements. At the same time, elevated construction costs and power constraints are intensifying competition for cost-efficient, energy-secure locations, making strategic site selection a critical factor in long-term market growth.

Report Snapshot:

MARKET SIZE BY INVESTMENT (2031): USD 154.49 Billion

MARKET SIZE BY INVESTMENT (2025): USD 83.97 Billion

CAGR BY INVESTMENT (2025-2031): 10.70%

MARKET SIZE - AREA (2031): 52.57 Million Sq. Ft.

POWER CAPACITY (2031): 13,565 MW

HISTORIC YEAR: 2022-2024

BASE YEAR: 2025

FORECAST YEAR: 2026-2031

MARKET SEGMENTATION: Facility Type, Infrastructure, Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, Cooling Systems, Cooling Technique, General Construction, Tier Standards, and Geography

AI Is Reengineering the Future of Data Center Infrastructure

AI is transforming the landscape of the global data center market, as rising adoption across industries continues to drive the expansion of hyperscale facilities and high-density infrastructure. While current AI investments have not yet fully offset overall hyperscale growth, the capacity of data centers dedicated to AI workloads is expected to nearly triple over the next five to six years. As a result, new facilities are increasingly being designed to support high-performance, AI-optimized environments that can handle complex and compute-intensive applications. This shift toward AI-focused infrastructure is directly accelerating the adoption of GPUs across data centers worldwide. To meet the growing demand for faster model training, real-time inference, and improved energy efficiency, operators are deploying GPU-powered systems capable of massively parallel computing. These technologies are enabling scalable, high-density facilities that can support next-generation AI workloads while maintaining operational efficiency.

Advanced Cooling Is Emerging as a Critical Enabler of AI-Ready Data Centers

Advanced cooling solutions are becoming essential for modern data centers as AI, ML, and IoT workloads continue to drive higher power density and heat generation. To maintain performance, reliability, and energy efficiency, operators are increasingly adopting liquid cooling, hybrid thermal systems, and sustainable cooling technologies that support high-density, AI-ready infrastructure while reducing power and water consumption. This shift is being accelerated through partnerships between data center operators, cooling technology providers, and energy innovators. A key example is the USD 1.9 billion agreement between Switch and Schneider Electric in November 2025, highlighting how advanced cooling and collaborative innovation are becoming central to building scalable, efficient, and future-ready data center facilities.

Power Systems are Becoming the New Competitive Edge in U.S. Data Centers

The rapid expansion of high-density AI and cloud workloads in the U.S. is driving a fundamental shift in data center power infrastructure. As rack densities exceed 20 kW to 30 kW, operators are increasingly adopting advanced UPS systems, lithium-ion batteries, energy storage solutions, and low-emission generator technologies to maintain reliability and energy efficiency. Modern battery and power systems are evolving into strategic assets, enabling lower operating costs, faster commissioning, and improved grid interaction. Lithium-ion batteries, with higher energy density and longer lifecycle performance, are becoming the preferred choice for AI-driven facilities.

Reflecting this transition, Google has deployed more than 100 million lithium-ion cells across its global data center portfolio, leveraging a 48V DC rack-level power architecture with integrated Battery Backup Units (BBUs) to ensure uninterrupted, high-performance operations. Together, these developments highlight how advanced power infrastructure is now central to scalability, resilience, and long-term competitiveness in the U.S. data center construction market.

Access complete data tables and in-depth insights of market

The U.S. Data Center Construction Market Research Report Includes Size, Share, and Growth in Terms of

• Facility Type: Hyperscale Data Centers, Colocation Data Centers, and Enterprise Data Centers

• Infrastructure: Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, and General Construction

• Electrical Infrastructure: UPS Systems, Generators, Transfer Switches & Switchgears, PDUs, and Other Electrical Infrastructure

• Mechanical Infrastructure: Cooling Systems, Racks, and Other Mechanical Infrastructure

• Cooling System: CRAC & CRAH Units, Chillers Units, Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers, and Other Cooling Units

• Cooling Techniques: Air-based Cooling and Liquid-based Cooling

• General Construction: Core & Shell Development, Installation & Commissioning Services, Engineering & Building Design, Fire Detection & Suppression, Physical Security, and DCIM/BMS Solutions

• Tier Standards: Tier I & Tier II, Tier III, and Tier IV

• Regions: Southeastern U.S., Midwestern U.S., Southwestern U.S., Western U.S., and Northeastern U.S.

Key Data Center Support Infrastructure Providers

• ABB

• Caterpillar

• Cummins

• Delta Electronics

• Eaton

• Legrand

• Rolls-Royce

• Schneider Electric

• STULZ

• Vertiv

Other Data Center Support Infrastructure Providers

• Airedale

• Alfa Laval

• Asetek

• Bloom Energy

• Carrier

• Condair

• Cormant

• Cyber Power Systems

• Enlogic

• FNT Software

• Generac Power Systems

• Green Revolution Cooling (GRC)

• HIMOINSA (Yanmar)

• HITEC Power Protection

• Johnson Controls

• KOHLER (Rehlko)

• KyotoCooling

• Mitsubishi Electric

• Natron Energy

• NetZoom

• Nlyte Software

• Rittal

• Siemens

• Trane

• ZincFive

Key Data Center Construction Contractors

• AECOM

• Ames Construction

• Arup

• Barge Design Solutions

• Burns & McDonnell

• Corgan

• DPR Construction

• Fortis Construction

• Haydon

• Holder Construction

• Jacobs

• KDC

• Kiewit Corporation

• Lewis Michael Consultants

• Morgan Construction

• Morgan Corp

• Page

• Rogers-O’Brien Construction

• Rosendin Electric

• Syska Hennessy Group

• Turner Construction

Other Data Center Construction Contractors

• AlfaTech

• Aplena

• Black & Veatch

• BlueScope Construction

• Brasfield & Gorrie

• CallisonRTKL

• Clark Construction Group

• Clayco

• Climatec

• Clune Construction

• EMCOR Group

• EYP MCF

• Fitzpatrick Architects

• Fluor Corporation

• Gensler

• Gilbane Building Company

• Gray

• HDR

• Hensel Phelps

• HITT Contracting

• Hoffman Construction

• JE Dunn Construction

• JHET Architects,

• JTM Construction Group

• kW Engineering

• Linesight

• M+W Group (Exyte)

• McCarthy Building Companies

• Morrison Hershfield

• Mortenson

• Pepper Construction

• Rosendin

• Ryan Companies

• Salute Mission Critical

• Sheehan Nagle Hartray Architects

• Skanska

• Southland Industries

• STO Building Group

• Sturgeon Electric Company

• Suffolk Construction

• Sundt Construction

• The Mulhern Group

• The Walsh Group

• The Weitz Company

• The Whiting-Turner Contracting Co.

• TRINITY Group Construction

• Walbridge

• WSP

Key Data Center Investors

• Apple

• Applied Digital

• AWS

• CyrusOne

• DataBank

• Digital Realty

• Equinix

• Google

• Meta

• Microsoft

• NTT DATA

• Vantage Data Centers

Other Data Center Investors

• AAIM Data Centers

• Aligned Data Centers

• American Tower

• Aubix

• Centersquare

• CloudHQ

• Cologix

• Compass Datacenters

• COPT Data Center Solutions

• Core Scientific

• Centra

• Crusoe

• DartPoints

• DC BLOX

• DigiPowerX (DigiHost)

• EdgeConneX

• EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure

• Element Critical

• FifteenFortySeven Critical Systems Realty (1547)

• Flexential

• H5 Data Centers

• HostDime

• Hut 8

• Iron Mountain

• Netrality Data Centers

• Novva Data Centers

• PhoenixNAP

• PowerHouse Data Centers

• Prime Data Centers

• QTS Realty Trust

• Sabey Data Centers

• Skybox Datacenters

• STACK Infrastructure

• Stream Data Centers

• Switch

• T5 Data Centers

• TierPoint

• WhiteFiber

• Yondr

• 365 Data Centers

• 5C Data Centers

• New Entrants

• Ada Infrastructure

• Ardent Data Centers

• Beale infrastructure

• Big Sky Digital Infrastructure

• CleanArc Data Centers

• CloudBurst Data Centers,

• Colovore

• Crane Data Centers

• Edged Energy

• Fleet Data centers

• Lambda

• LightHouse Data Centers

• Metroblocks

• NE Edge

• Penzance

• Prometheus Hyperscale

• Quantum Loophole

• RadiusDC

• Related digital

• Rowan Digital Infrastructure

• Sailfish Investors

• Tract



