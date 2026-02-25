All Dogs Unleashed Builds Off-Leash Reliability for Lake Travis Trail and Park Conditions

All Dogs Unleashed Logo

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The trail systems surrounding Lake Travis present a specific set of challenges for dog owners. Barton Creek Greenbelt covers more than 14 miles of rugged terrain. Pace Bend Park spans 1,368 acres of the Hill Country peninsula. Lakeway City Park runs along 64 acres of Lake Travis shoreline. Across these shared-use corridors, dogs encounter deer, wildlife, cyclists, other dogs, and steep limestone terrain, conditions where a failed recall command carries real consequences. All Dogs Unleashed Dog Training Austin , operating from its training facility at 3704 Mountain View Ave in Austin, trains dogs to respond reliably in exactly these high-distraction environments.The company's two-week Board and Train program teaches seven core commands, including off-leash recall, heel, place, sit/stay at distance, and boundary control. The methodology, developed by co-founders Brian Claeys and Travis Lux after studying under world champion sport-dog trainers in PSA K9 and IPO competition disciplines, focuses on teaching dogs to self-correct behaviors rather than depend on continuous owner prompts. That distinction becomes critical outdoors, where a dog 40 feet ahead on a trail must make independent decisions about whether to chase a deer crossing the path or respond to a recall command from behind."The difference between a dog that listens indoors and a dog that listens on the Barton Creek Greenbelt is exposure to structured distraction training," said Brian Claeys, Co-Founder of All Dogs Unleashed . "We don't train in artificial environments. Dogs learn to respond while other dogs are present, while distractions are active, and while they have the physical freedom to make the wrong choice. That is what makes the training transfer to a trail or a park."Austin's outdoor culture amplifies the demand for this level of obedience. A BARK and Zillow study ranked Austin the second most dog-obsessed city in the nation, with 77% of rental properties allowing dogs compared to 55% nationally. The Lake Travis corridor, spanning Lakeway, Bee Cave, and Spicewood, adds dedicated dog parks at Bee Cave Central Park and Lakeway Bark Park alongside miles of shared hiking and mountain biking trails where leash compliance research indicates up to 29% of dog owners allow off-leash access regardless of posted regulations.The training addresses the gap between a dog that performs commands in a living room and one that maintains those behaviors at a trailhead surrounded by scent, motion, and unfamiliar animals. The Board and Train program includes controlled socialization with other dogs, environmental distraction exposure, and daily repetition across indoor and outdoor settings. Program enrollment includes free pickup and delivery within the Austin service area, a transfer training session with the owner's family, and unlimited lifetime follow-up sessions at no additional charge.All Dogs Unleashed Dog Training Austin operates 20 locations across 14 states. The Lake Travis facility serves dog owners throughout western Austin, Lakeway, Bee Cave, Spicewood, and the surrounding Hill Country communities. Both founders have individually trained more than 4,000 dogs since launching the company in 2007, and the system has produced results for more than 12,000 dogs nationwide. The Austin location maintains a five-star Google rating with reviewers citing measurable improvements in recall, leash behavior, and off-leash reliability.About All Dogs Unleashed All Dogs Unleashed Austin provides dog training, boarding, daycare, and grooming services through 20 locations across 14 states. Founded in 2007 in Carrollton, Texas, by Brian Claeys and Travis Lux, the company specializes in a two-week Board and Train program that teaches dogs to self-correct behaviors. The Lake Travis facility at 3704 Mountain View Ave serves Austin's western corridor, including Lakeway, Bee Cave, and Spicewood. For more information, call (512) 253-8819, email austin@alldogsunleashed.com, or visit https://www.alldogsunleashed.com/austin/ ###Media ContactAll Dogs UnleashedAddress: 3704 Mountain View Ave, Austin, TX 78734Phone: (512) 253-8819Website: https://www.alldogsunleashed.com/austin/

