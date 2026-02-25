Clinical Psychologist Dr. Michelle Fingeret of Fingeret Psychology Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Psychologist-Led Multidisciplinary Team Launches New Institute to Transform Body Image Care in Oncology

Behind every cancer diagnosis is a deeply personal story of a body that looks, feels, or functions differently than before. For some, concerns about body image emerge at the moment of diagnosis, as they worry about how cancer treatment may alter their appearance and functioning. For others, these worries surface later, sparked by changes brought on by surgery, chemotherapy, or radiation. And when treatment ends, many are left with lasting reminders of what they’ve endured—scars, changes to hair and skin, significant shifts in weight, and sensory or functional changes that can be unwelcome and difficult to navigate.

These experiences can shake a person’s confidence, influence how they see themselves and how they believe others view them, and take a significant toll on social and emotional well-being. Yet despite how common and distressing body image concerns are, many patients feel guilty or ashamed to talk about them, believing they should simply be grateful to be “surviving cancer.” With body image rarely treated as a core component of cancer care, countless patients are left without the support they need to navigate these deeply personal challenges.

Dr. Michelle Fingeret, an internationally recognized clinical psychologist, former faculty member at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, and founder of Fingeret Psychology Services, is on a mission to make high-quality body image care accessible to people affected by cancer. Widely regarded as one of the leading experts in this area, she has counseled thousands of patients as they cope with the appearance, sensory, and functional changes resulting from cancer and its treatments—helping them feel seen, understood, and supported. Through evidence-based approaches, she provides patients with practical tools that foster greater body image awareness and acceptance, empowering them to approach their bodies with more compassion and confidence.

Reducing the stigma around talking about body image concerns is central to Dr. Fingeret’s work. “Many of my patients feel incredibly relieved and validated to hear that body image struggles are a common and expected part of cancer treatment,” she says. “I let them know there are many ways we can help them cope with body image distress and find greater comfort with their bodies.”

Building on her decades of clinical and academic leadership, Dr. Fingeret has launched the Body Image Group (BIG) Wellness Institute, a first-of-its-kind online professional training program designed to transform body image care in oncology. Co-founded with Jeanna Doyle Ruhl, licensed cosmetologist and oncology-trained aesthetician, and Ady Burgida, licensed massage therapist specializing in medical massage, this initiative delivers interdisciplinary training covering aspects of mental health, aesthetic care, and use of therapeutic touch. Together, these areas address the emotional, appearance-related, sensory, and functional dimensions of body image, allowing for more comprehensive and patient-centered support.

BIG Wellness Institute equips clinicians with accessible, practical, and high-quality education so they can recognize and respond to body image concerns early, consistently, and compassionately. By strengthening the skills of the oncology workforce, this training program seeks to elevate the standard of care for patients navigating the deeply emotional body image challenges associated with cancer.

“So many clinicians tell me they know body image issues matter, but they don’t always know what to say or how to help when a patient is really struggling,” said Dr. Fingeret. “They’re excellent at providing medical education and intervention, but they want more skills, language, and practical strategies for addressing the emotional side of body image changes. They also want resources and referral options for concerns that fall outside their scope of practice, and tools they can share directly with patients.”

The BIG Wellness Institute will officially launch in March 2026 with its flagship online training course, Fundamentals of Body Image Care in Oncology. This course offers a clear, approachable introduction to body image care for oncology and wellness professionals who are seeking foundational training. It provides front-line strategies to help clinicians recognize and assess body image distress, initiate conversations about coping with hair loss, scarring and skin changes, and communicate confidently with patients about massage-based support.

In addition to introductory courses, the BIG Wellness Institute will offer advanced training for mental health professionals, oncology aesthetic providers, and medical massage therapists seeking to deepen their expertise in body image care. All programs will be delivered online, self-paced, and include downloadable resources that clinicians can share directly with patients.

For more information about Dr. Fingeret and services available through Fingeret Psychology Services, visit www.fingeretpsychologyservices.com

To learn more about the BIG Wellness Institute and its online training courses, visit www.bigwellnessinstitute.com or email bodyimage@bigwellnessinstitute.com

