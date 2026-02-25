All Dogs Unleashed Austin Trains Rescue Dogs Through the Behavioral Challenges That Lead to Returns

All Dogs Unleashed Logo

The Board and Train program addresses anxiety, reactivity, and socialization gaps that affect nearly half of all shelter dogs surrendered nationwide

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Austin became the largest no-kill city in the United States in 2011, and its shelter system now maintains a 97% save rate for dogs entering municipal care. That achievement has created a secondary challenge: thousands of adopted dogs each year arrive in new homes carrying behavioral issues rooted in trauma, inconsistent socialization, or disrupted routines. According to the ASPCA, 47% of dogs surrendered to shelters are given up because of behavioral problems, a cycle that All Dogs Unleashed works to interrupt through structured obedience and behavior modification training.The Austin Animal Center processed more than 1,650 dog intakes during the most recent fiscal year reporting period, while Austin Pets Alive! continues to rescue over 6,000 animals annually through its behavior programs and foster network. Many of these dogs enter adoptive homes with separation anxiety, leash reactivity, fear-based aggression, or a lack of foundational commands, issues that overwhelm first-time owners who adopted with good intentions but without a plan for behavioral rehabilitation. All Dogs Unleashed Austin addresses these challenges through a two-week Board and Train program that immerses dogs in daily structured training sessions, controlled socialization with other canines, and exposure to environmental distractions. The methodology, developed by company co-founders Brian Claeys and Travis Lux after studying under world champion sport-dog trainers across multiple countries, teaches dogs to self-correct behaviors rather than relying on continuous owner commands. This distinction matters particularly for rescue dogs, whose previous environments often lacked any consistent communication structure."Rescue dogs are not broken. They are dogs that learned to cope with unstable environments, and those coping mechanisms, the barking, the pulling, the destructive chewing, become problems in a home that expects calm behavior without teaching it first," said Brian Claeys, Co-Founder of All Dogs Unleashed. "Our program gives them a structured environment where they can learn a new set of behaviors in two weeks, and we work with the family afterward to make sure those behaviors stick."The Austin location operates within a metro area where approximately 75% of households own pets, and 77% of rental properties allow dogs, both figures well above national averages. That density of dog ownership in apartments, condos, and shared living spaces makes behavioral reliability more than a convenience. Dogs that pull on leash, react aggressively to other animals in hallways, or destroy property when left alone create consequences that extend beyond the household to neighbors, landlords, and property managers.All Dogs Unleashed backs its results with a 100% satisfaction guarantee and provides unlimited lifetime follow-up sessions at no additional charge after program completion. The company, which began franchising in 2021, now operates 20 locations across 14 states. Both Claeys and Lux have individually trained more than 4,000 dogs since founding the company in 2007, and All Dogs Unleashed has produced results for more than 12,000 dogs system-wide.About All Dogs Unleashed All Dogs Unleashed Dog Training Austin provides dog training, boarding, daycare, and grooming services through 20 locations across 14 states. Founded in 2007 in Carrollton, Texas, by Brian Claeys and Travis Lux, the company specializes in a two-week Board and Train program that teaches dogs to self-correct behaviors. The Austin location serves the greater Austin metro area with Board and Train and in-home training options. For information, call (512) 963-6017, email austin@alldogsunleashed.com, or visit https://www.alldogsunleashed.com/austin/ ###Media ContactAll Dogs UnleashedAddress: 111 Congress Ave. #201, Austin, TX 78701Phone: (512) 963-6017Website: https://www.alldogsunleashed.com/austin/

