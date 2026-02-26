Oceanus Media Global (OMG) Launches First-ever Cross-border Talent Initiatives with Jo Jae Yoon and Jung Tae Woo

From left to right: James Hong (OMG), Nick GC Tan (OMG), Jo Jae Yoon, and Jung Tae Woo at the official launch of OMGT, Oceanus Media Global’s South Korea–Southeast Asia talent collaboration initiative in Singapore. (Photo: Oceanus Media Global) From left to right: actor Jung Tae Woo, James Hong (OMG), Catherine Lee (IMS), Nick GC Tan (OMG), and actor Jo Jae Yoon on a set at OMG’s virtual production soundstage at IMS, recreating an eatery from a now-demolished train station. (Photo: Oceanus Media Global) Behind-the-scenes during OMG’s virtual production demonstration with OMGT talents at Iskandar Malaysia Studios (IMS). (Photo: Oceanus Media Global)

OMG launches cross-border talent initiatives with South Korean Actors Jo Jae Yoon and Jung Tae Woo, anchoring South Korea-Southeast Asia’s media economy.

SINGAPORE, February 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oceanus Media Global (OMG Studios) today announced the launch of OMGT (Oceanus Media Global Talent), a cross-border talent and content collaboration initiative connecting established South Korean screen actors with Southeast Asia’s rapidly evolving media, brand, and short-form content market.

The initiative begins with official representation partnerships with respected South Korean actors Jo Jae Yoon and Jung Tae Woo, forming the first collaborations under OMGT’s regional programme.

Jo Jae Yoon, known for his wide range of performances across film and television, recently won Best Supporting Actor at the MBC Drama Awards, further reinforcing his strong recognition among audiences across Asia. Jung Tae Woo, an actor with over two decades in South Korean entertainment, carries a trusted public image associated with family, heritage, and premium brand storytelling.

"This partnership with OMG represents a new chapter in my career, and I look forward to expanding my professional journey with their support. I am proud to serve as an ambassador and as the face of OMG as we expand in the global market together.” said Jo Jae Yoon, actor and OMGT partner.

Beyond traditional endorsements:

OMGT is not positioned as a conventional talent management agency. Instead, it operates as a structured collaboration platform working alongside Korean management companies to enable:

• Regional brand partnerships and campaigns

• Short-form and micro-drama productions

• Virtual production-based storytelling

• Curated appearances and commercial engagements

• Cross-market content collaborations

The initiative will initially focus on Singapore and Malaysia before expanding across Southeast Asia. The move reflects the growing convergence of entertainment, technology and commerce, where screen talent increasingly participates in branded narratives, short-form storytelling, and digitally distributed formats.

Connecting talent to a new content economy:

The initiative will integrate with OMG Studios’ virtual production and AI-assisted content workflows, enabling scalable productions designed for both cinematic and short-form platforms. The company sees the collaboration as part of a broader shift in how Asian content travels across markets — not only through distribution, but through co-creation between talent, brands, and production ecosystems.

Nick GC Tan, Chief Executive Officer of Oceanus Media Global, said:

“We are seeing a structural change in the content landscape. Audiences no longer separate film, branded storytelling, and short-form media — they experience them as one ecosystem. OMGT allows established Korean actors to participate meaningfully in Southeast Asia’s next wave of productions, from narrative content to commercially driven storytelling.”

Actor and OMGT partner Jung Tae Woo also shared his optimism regarding opportunities for co-production:

“Over the past 40 years, I have built my career through historical dramas. Beyond acting, I have also been producing original IP television content in Korea, including projects based on webtoons and animation. I am very excited about the opportunity to collaborate with OMG on potential co-productions, particularly by connecting Korea’s network of over 300 animation and webtoon artists with Southeast Asia’s growing content ecosystem.”

A foundation for upcoming productions:

The signing marks the first phase of a broader slate of upcoming projects involving regional co-productions, short-form series, and brand-integrated storytelling initiatives scheduled over the coming year.

About Oceanus Media Global (OMG Studios):

Oceanus Media Global (OMG Studios) is a Singapore-headquartered media-tech company operating across Southeast Asia, combining virtual production, generative AI and cross-border storytelling workflows. The company develops feature films, short-form content, and branded narratives while building talent and production pipelines across Asia.

Media Contact

Jeslyn Keng

Oceanus Media Global (OMG)

info@oceanusmedia.global

www.oceanusmedia.global

