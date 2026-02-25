All Dogs Unleashed Shreveport Addresses Behavioral Challenges in Barksdale AFB Military Dogs

All Dogs Unleashed Logo

Trainers near Barksdale find deployment separations and relocations every 2.5 years trigger compounding behavioral issues in military dogs

SHREVEPORT, LA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Military families at Barksdale Air Force Base relocate every two to three years, and each move resets the behavioral stability their dogs have built in the previous home. All Dogs Unleashed Dog Training Shreveport reports that dogs arriving from military households present a distinct pattern of behavioral challenges rooted in the unpredictable routines, prolonged owner absences, and repeated environmental disruptions that define life connected to one of the largest Air Force installations in the country.Barksdale AFB serves as headquarters for Air Force Global Strike Command and the historic 8th Air Force, with a base population of approximately 14,500 and more than 7,000 military family members living throughout Caddo and Bossier parishes. The economic output of northwest Louisiana's military community exceeded $3.8 billion in 2024, according to a Louisiana Economic Development statewide analysis, with military employment accounting for 9,000 direct jobs and 10 percent of regional payroll in Shreveport-Bossier. More than 6,400 military retirees also reside in the region, many with dogs that accompanied them through multiple duty stations before settling permanently.Published research in veterinary behavioral science identifies changes in household membership, disruptions to routine owner absences, and relocation to unfamiliar environments as established triggers for canine separation-related behavioral problems. A study published in the journal Animals found that dogs are more likely to develop separation issues when they experience sudden changes in the pattern of their owner's presence and absence. For military families, these triggers do not occur in isolation; they compound. A single PCS cycle can simultaneously introduce a new home, new neighborhood sounds, new walking routes, altered family schedules, and the temporary or extended absence of a primary attachment figure during deployment or temporary duty assignments.The facility's two-week Board & Train program provides a structured behavioral reset that addresses the specific challenges military families face during transitions. Dogs arriving after a PCS move receive consistent daily routines, socialization with unfamiliar people and environments, and systematic training in the core commands, recall, heel, place, and stay, that provide behavioral anchoring regardless of where the family moves next. In-home training sessions extend that structure into the family's actual living environment, incorporating the specific triggers present in their Shreveport or Bossier City neighborhood."Military families do not get the luxury of slow transitions. Orders come, and the household changes within weeks. The dog absorbs every bit of that disruption: new sounds, new smells, a family member who suddenly is not there," said a professional trainer at All Dogs Unleashed Dog Training Shreveport. "What we build is a behavioral foundation portable enough to survive the next move."The facility operates two locations, 1220 Shreveport Barksdale Highway in Shreveport and 4500 Benton Road in Bossier City, providing coverage across both parishes where military families concentrate. The Shreveport location sits directly on the highway connecting the city to Barksdale's gates. Free pick-up and delivery throughout the metro area removes transportation barriers for spouses managing households during a service member's absence.All Dogs Unleashed Dog Training Shreveport maintains a 5-star rating across more than 240 reviews. The lifetime follow-up guarantee ensures that training support remains available through subsequent deployments, reintegration periods, and the behavioral regressions that often accompany each transition, at no additional cost.About All Dogs Unleashed Dog Training Shreveport All Dogs Unleashed Shreveport provides professional obedience training, board and train programs, in-home training, boarding, and grooming services for pet owners in Shreveport, Bossier City, and surrounding northwest Louisiana communities. The facility serves military families stationed at Barksdale Air Force Base and civilian households throughout Caddo and Bossier parishes. For information, visit https://www.alldogsunleashed.com/shreveport/ or call (318) 593-7321.###Media ContactAll Dogs UnleashedAddress: 1220 Shreveport Barksdale Hwy, Shreveport, LA 71105Phone: (318) 593-7321Website: https://www.alldogsunleashed.com/shreveport/

