Urban Properties Signs Exclusive Sales Mandate with Aark Developers for Aark Terraces in Dubai Land Residence Complex

From left Umar Bin Farooq Urban Properties Co-founder, Rahul Gupta AARK Developers Chairman, Islam El Dafrawy Urban Properties CEO, Shabana Farooq Urban Properties Managing Partner & COO

DUBAI, EMIRATE, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Urban Properties has officially signed an exclusive sales agreement with Aark Developers for the premium residential development, Aark Terraces, located in Dubai Land Residence Complex (DLRC).This strategic partnership represents a defining milestone for both organizations, uniting Aark Developers’ progressive, design-led development vision with Urban Properties’ expansive market presence and well-established client network across the UAE and key international markets. Together, the collaboration strengthens market positioning, enhances global outreach, and sets the foundation for sustained growth and long-term value creation.Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Rahul Kumar Gupta, Chairman of Aark Developers, said:“We are delighted to appoint Urban Properties as the exclusive sales partner for Aark Terraces. This project embodies our vision of elevated living delivering thoughtfully designed homes that combine quality, functionality, and long-term value. With Urban Properties’ strong market reach and strategic expertise, we are confident Aark Terraces will achieve exceptional market response.”AARK Terraces is envisioned as a contemporary residential address offering thoughtfully designed 1- & 2-bedroom homes that seamlessly blend functionality with refined aesthetics. Located in the fast-growing Dubai Land Residence Complex, the project provides residents with seamless connectivity to major highways, business hubs, schools, retail centers, and leisure destinations making it an ideal choice for both end-users and investors.With modern architecture, spacious layouts, and lifestyle-focused amenities, AARK Terraces is positioned to cater to today’s urban families and young professionals seeking comfort, convenience, and long-term value.Under the exclusive mandate, Urban Properties will lead the complete sales strategy, marketing initiatives, and client engagement for AARK Terraces. The collaboration reinforces Urban Properties’ commitment to representing high-quality developments that align with evolving buyer expectations in Dubai’s competitive real estate landscape.Commenting on the partnership, Shabana Farooq, Managing Partner & COO of Urban Properties, said:“We are proud to partner exclusively with Aark Developers for Aark Terraces. This project reflects the kind of modern, lifestyle-oriented development that today’s buyers are actively seeking in Dubai. DLRC is emerging as a highly attractive residential destination, and Aark Terraces offers an excellent balance of quality, location, and investment potential.At Urban Properties, our focus is not just on selling homes, but on creating long-term value for our clients. We are confident that Aark Terraces will resonate strongly with both investors and end-users looking for smart opportunities in Dubai’s dynamic property market.”Adding further insight, Islam El Dafrawy, CEO of Urban Properties, commented:“Our exclusive mandate for Aark Terraces underscores the confidence developers place in our strategic sales capabilities and market intelligence. Dubai’s real estate sector continues to demonstrate resilience and growth, particularly in emerging residential hubs like DLRC.We are committed to executing a robust sales and marketing strategy that maximizes visibility, drives qualified demand, and ensures strong absorption rates for the project. AARK Terraces represents a compelling proposition in today’s market, and we are confident in its success.”Dubai Land Residence Complex continues to gain momentum as a preferred residential community due to its affordability, expanding infrastructure, and proximity to key city landmarks. With increasing demand for well-designed mid-market and premium residences, AARK Terraces enters the market at a strategic time.The exclusive sales agreement is expected to significantly enhance market visibility and position the project as one of the standout residential offerings within the community.About Urban PropertiesUrban Properties is a UAE-based real estate brokerage known for its client-centric approach, strong developer partnerships, and strategic market expertise across residential and investment segments.About Aark DevelopersAark Developers is a leading UAE real estate developer known for its design-led, detail-focused approach to modern living. Under the leadership of Chairman Rahul Kumar Gupta, the company has delivered and launched projects across Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah — including Gardenia Livings, Aark Residences, Aark Terraces, and the landmark KARL LAGERFELD BEACH RESIDENCES. With over AED 5 billion in development, AARK Developers is shaping communities defined by quality, intention, and long-term value.

