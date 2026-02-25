Nanning Intl Communication Center: 2026 Melody of Spring Gala Features 800+ Youth From 31 Countries

Performers from 31 countries gather on stage at the 2026 Melody of Spring Global Youth Spring Festival Gala in Nanning, China. (Photo: Nanning International Communication Center)

Now in its 19th edition, the gala integrates AI with intangible cultural heritage across five countries

The gala reflects the power of youth-led cultural exchange, connecting young people across borders through shared creativity and celebration” — Nanning International Communication Center

BANGKOK, THAILAND, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- "Melody of Spring" — the 2026 Global Youth Spring Festival Gala has completed recording across multiple locations, including Nanning in China as well as Indonesia, Laos, Thailand, and Vietnam. The program brought together more than 800 young participants from 31 countries and regions for a large-scale cultural exchange event centered on the shared celebration of the Chinese New Year. Themed "Young Partners Gallop Forward Together," the gala is now in its 19th edition and is scheduled to premiere globally in multiple languages on Chinese New Year's Eve of the Year of the Horse.AI and Tradition Meet on a Global StageThe gala featured over a dozen artistic forms, including music, dance, instrumental performances, martial arts, acrobatics, and traditional opera. Approximately 80 percent of the performances were co-created by young participants from China and other countries, reflecting a collaborative approach to cultural expression.AI-powered elements were integrated throughout the program. A digital mascot named "Fubao" threaded elements of Zhuang brocade — a traditional textile art — throughout the gala. The segment "AI Welcomes Spring" combined AI-composed music with augmented reality effects, while an "AI Intangible Cultural Heritage Market" showcased technology-enhanced cultural displays. Robot dogs performed alongside traditional lion dances, and AI-powered photo booths allowed participants to interact with festive-themed digital imagery.Multinational Collaboration and Youth ParticipationThe program showcased collaborative performances by young artists from China, Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, Laos, Brazil, and Canada. Highlights included a Chinese-Vietnamese duet "Our Friendship Goes Both Ways," a Chinese-Thai collaboration "Love and Peace," a Chinese-Indonesian rendition of "Beautiful Bengawan Solo," and a Chinese-Laotian performance "Dok Champa Greets Spring." A cloud chorus connected youth from six countries performing "Jasmine Flower," while musicians from twelve countries brought "Horse Racing" to life using their respective traditional instruments.Participating youth also took part in the "YOUNG-LINK" exploration initiative, producing short videos that shared perspectives on urban life and cultural experiences in China with international audiences.International Reach and First-Ever Overseas Sub-VenuesThe gala was presented by Wang Guan, anchor from CGTN, and featured a lineup of well-known performers and digital creators from several countries, including Chinese fashion icon Lu Xianren, Princess Norodom Jenna of Cambodia, Vietnamese artist Quốc A.P, and Thai pop artist Thassapak Hsu. Collectively, the participating artists and influencers represent a global online following of more than 20 million.For the first time in the gala's history, overseas sub-venues were established in Hanoi and Haiphong, Vietnam. These locations adopted a mixed format combining live performances, cultural heritage markets, and street flash mobs under the theme "Connected by Mountains and Rivers, Sharing Bonds," encouraging both online and offline participation.Now in its 19th year, the Global Youth Spring Festival Gala has reached audiences in more than 150 countries and regions. The 2026 edition will premiere globally in multiple languages ahead of the Lunar New Year.About Nanning International Communication CenterEstablished in 2024, the Nanning International Communication Center is an international communications platform based in Nanning, the capital of China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Working in cooperation with central media organizations including Xinhua News Agency, China Daily, and China News Service, the Center focuses on cross-border cultural exchange, premium content creation, and overseas communications development, with a particular emphasis on strengthening ties between China and ASEAN nations.

