All Dogs Unleashed Addresses Behavioral Challenges That Force Military Families to Surrender Pets

Two-week board and train program builds self-correction behaviors that transfer across relocations, addressing a top cause of pet surrender near military bases

BOSSIER CITY, LA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- All Dogs Unleashed Dog Training Shreveport has become a resource for military families stationed at Barksdale Air Force Base who need dog training that holds up through Permanent Change of Station moves, deployments, and the unpredictable schedules that define military life. The facility at 4500 Benton Road in Bossier City sits less than seven miles from the base, which supports more than 5,000 active-duty airmen, 1,300 reservists, and 7,000 military family members.Shelters near military installations across the country report higher-than-average pet surrender rates when families receive PCS orders, according to SPCA International, which awarded more than 1,000 grants to military families struggling with pet relocation costs before the Department of Defense began offering reimbursement in 2024. The behavioral side of that equation receives less attention. Dogs subjected to repeated moves, changing households, disrupted routines, and long absences during deployment or TDY assignments develop anxiety, reactivity, and disobedience that compound with each transition. Without structured intervention, those behaviors escalate to the point where families face a choice between their dog and their next duty station.The two-week board and train program at All Dogs Unleashed Dog Training Shreveport addresses that cycle by teaching dogs self-correction behaviors rather than command-response obedience. Traditional training methods that rely on the owner issuing a "no" command only produce compliance while the handler is present. The self-correction methodology, developed by company founders Brian Claeys and Travis Lux through study of PSA K9 and IPO sport competition techniques, trains dogs to regulate their own behavior regardless of who is giving the command or what environment they occupy. For military families, that distinction is critical; a dog trained to self-correct behaves consistently whether the service member is home, deployed, or the family has relocated to an unfamiliar base across the country."A military family might move three or four times in a six-year enlistment, and every move resets a dog's stress levels. Training that depends on a controlled environment falls apart the moment the environment changes," said Brian Claeys, co-founder of All Dogs Unleashed. "We train in real-world conditions specifically so the results travel with the family."The program covers seven core commands, including recall, heel, sit/stay, down/stay, place, boundary training, and door manners, all practiced in distraction-heavy conditions that simulate the disruptions common in military households, visitors, changing schedules, new spaces, and outdoor activity. Dogs also receive daily socialization and structured routines that build the independent, calm military families need during long duty hours and shift work. Barksdale's operational tempo, supporting B-52 Stratofortress missions for Air Force Global Strike Command, means many personnel work extended or irregular hours, leaving dogs home for periods that can trigger destructive separation anxiety without proper conditioning.Owner Troy at the Shreveport location conducts hands-on transfer sessions during pickup, spending extended time ensuring each family member understands the commands and reinforcement techniques. Multiple reviewers have noted the thoroughness of these sessions, with one commenting that Troy "took so much time with me going over what Nova had learned and what I needed to do to continue the good behavior." The facility also provides unlimited lifetime follow-up sessions at no additional cost, a safeguard that allows military families to return for refresher training after a deployment or extended absence without incurring new fees.All Dogs Unleashed has served northwest Louisiana pet owners since 2007, operating dual locations at 4500 Benton Road in Bossier City and 1220 Shreveport Barksdale Highway. The company maintains a 5-star rating across more than 240 reviews and has earned 18 consecutive years of A+ standing with the Better Business Bureau. Services include board and train, in-home training, boarding, daycare, and grooming for pet owners throughout Caddo and Bossier parishes.About All Dogs Unleashed All Dogs Unleashed Shreveport provides professional obedience training, board and train programs, in-home training, boarding, daycare, and grooming services for pet owners in Shreveport, Bossier City, and surrounding northwest Louisiana communities. Founded in 2007, the company operates locations at 4500 Benton Road, Suite 200, in Bossier City and 1220 Shreveport Barksdale Highway in Shreveport. For information, call (318) 562-6536, email shreveport@alldogsunleashed.com, or visit https://www.alldogsunleashed.com/shreveport/ ###Media ContactAll Dogs UnleashedAddress: 4500 Benton Rd Suite 200, Bossier City, LA 71111Phone: (318) 562-6536Website: https://www.alldogsunleashed.com/shreveport/

