All Dogs Unleashed Fort Worth Addresses Behavioral Challenges as City Adds 64 New Residents Per Day

Fort Worth trainers report rising demand for relocation-related behavior modification as the nation's 11th-largest city surpasses one million residents

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fort Worth officially crossed the one-million-resident threshold in 2024, adding 23,442 people in a single year to become the fastest-growing top-30 city in the United States by percentage. For the dog trainers at All Dogs Unleashed Dog Training Fort Worth , that population surge has translated directly into a spike in behavior modification inquiries from owners whose dogs are struggling to adjust to unfamiliar homes, neighborhoods, and routines.A 2024 study published in the Journal of Veterinary Behavior by Texas A&M University researcher Dr. Bonnie Beaver found that 85.9 percent of dogs in the United States exhibit moderate to serious separation and attachment behaviors, with 55.6 percent displaying aggression-related issues. Relocation intensifies both categories. Dogs are creatures of routine, and a move disrupts every environmental anchor they depend on: familiar scent profiles, established territorial boundaries, predictable walking routes, and consistent household sounds.Cornell University's Riney Canine Health Center notes that apartment buildings with active hallways, elevators, and unfamiliar foot traffic present particular challenges for dogs with a fear of strangers or other animals. In Fort Worth, where Tarrant County now exceeds 2.23 million residents, and new housing construction continues to outpace most major Texas metros, those environmental stressors are compounding across entire neighborhoods simultaneously."A dog that was perfectly behaved in a home in Ohio or California will start barking at every door slam, refusing to walk past the neighbor's fence line, or destroying furniture within the first two weeks of arriving in a new house," said Brian Claeys, Co-Founder of All Dogs Unleashed . "The dog isn't broken; its entire frame of reference just disappeared. We rebuild that foundation by establishing new boundaries, new expectations, and new trust inside the actual environment where the behaviors are occurring."The Fort Worth location's in-home training program addresses relocation-related behaviors where they manifest, inside the new residence, on the specific streets the dog will walk daily, and amid the exact sounds and stimuli the dog encounters in its changed environment. The company's two-week Board and Train immersion program provides an alternative for owners still managing the logistics of an interstate move.Fort Worth's growth trajectory shows no signs of slowing. The Fort Worth-Arlington region has added more than 95,000 jobs over the past three years, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, and the city now ranks as the only metro in America where two cities within the same region each exceed one million residents. Major employers, including Lockheed Martin Aeronautics, Bell Textron, and American Airlines, continue to draw workers from across the country. All Dogs Unleashed Fort Worth includes a lifetime follow-up guarantee with every training program, allowing Fort Worth families to address behavioral regression at no additional cost if new challenges emerge months after the initial relocation adjustment. The Benbrook State Route facility serves west Fort Worth neighborhoods, including Benbrook, Ridglea, Camp Bowie, and the surrounding Tarrant County communities.About All Dogs UnleashedFounded in 2007 by Brian Claeys and Travis Lux, All Dogs Unleashed operates 20 locations across 14 states. The company specializes in Board and Train immersion programs, in-home behavior modification, and off-leash obedience training. With more than 12,000 dogs trained system-wide, All Dogs Unleashed provides lifetime follow-up support with every program. The Fort Worth location is at 4011 Benbrook State Rte, Fort Worth, TX 76116. For information or to schedule a consultation, call (817) 393-6224, email fortworth@alldogsunleashed.com, or visit https://www.alldogsunleashed.com/fort-worth-tx/ ###Media ContactAll Dogs UnleashedAddress: 4011 Benbrook State Rte, Fort Worth, TX 76116Phone: (817) 393-6224Website: https://www.alldogsunleashed.com/fort-worth-tx/

