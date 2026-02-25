Astria Learning and the University of Nairobi Open Strategic Discussions on eCampus Collaboration

Astria Learning and the University of Nairobi team during strategic discussions on a proposed AI-powered eCampus collaboration in Nairobi. Prof. Leonidah Kerubo and Dr. Jeff Bordes during the discussions exploring a future-ready digital transformation partnership between the University of Nairobi and Astria Learning.

NAIROBI, KENYA, February 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝗔𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗮 𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴, a global education technology organisation headquartered in Tampa, Florida, has initiated strategic discussions with the leadership of the 𝗨𝗻𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗼𝗳 𝗡𝗮𝗶𝗿𝗼𝗯𝗶 (𝗨𝗼𝗡) to explore a collaboration on the development of a future-ready, AI-powered eCampus. The engagement centres on how a shared digital ecosystem can strengthen UoN's academic and research mission while expanding access and improving the learning experience for students across Kenya and the wider region.

The University of Nairobi is one of Africa's foremost universities and a defining institution in East Africa's academic landscape. This engagement reflects Astria Learning's commitment to working with leading institutions that share a vision for inclusive, technology-enabled education and UoN's growing interest in building a digital infrastructure that reflects its standing and ambitions.

𝗔 𝗖𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗮𝗯𝗼𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻

The discussions were chaired by 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗳. 𝗟𝗲𝗼𝗻𝗶𝗱𝗮𝗵 𝗞𝗲𝗿𝘂𝗯𝗼, Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Research, Innovation, and Enterprise, alongside senior academic and administrative leadership at UoN. Conversations focused on understanding how an integrated eCampus model could align with the university's institutional priorities, governance structures, and long-term development strategy, ensuring that any future collaboration is built on a solid and shared foundation.

Key areas of discussion included flexible digital programme delivery, AI-supported student and academic services, modern learning management systems, and tools that can deepen UoN's research collaboration networks both within Africa and internationally.

𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗽𝗼𝘀𝗲𝗱 𝗲𝗖𝗮𝗺𝗽𝘂𝘀 𝗣𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗻𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗵𝗶𝗽 𝗖𝗼𝘂𝗹𝗱 𝗘𝗻𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲

The envisioned collaboration would position the University of Nairobi to offer a seamless, high-quality digital learning environment to a broader and more diverse learner community. Together, the two organisations are exploring how a purpose-built eCampus could:

• Expand access to UoN's academic programmes for students across Kenya, the East African region, and the diaspora

• Support the delivery of new and existing postgraduate and professional programmes through flexible, online channels

• Strengthen research collaboration through shared digital infrastructure connecting UoN's scholars with African and global academic networks

• Improve the student experience through AI-powered academic support tools available around the clock

• Streamline academic and administrative processes to enhance institutional efficiency

𝗔𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗮 𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴'𝘀 𝗧𝗲𝗰𝗵𝗻𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗴𝘆 𝗘𝗰𝗼𝘀𝘆𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗺

The proposed eCampus would draw on Astria Learning's integrated suite of education technology tools, which have been deployed across partner institutions in Africa and beyond. The ecosystem includes:

• 𝗔𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗮 𝗔𝗜 𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗠𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗴𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗦𝘆𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗺 (𝗟𝗠𝗦) - designed for scalable, engaging online learning

• 𝗖𝗹𝗼𝘂𝗱-𝗯𝗮𝘀𝗲𝗱 𝗖𝗮𝗺𝗽𝘂𝘀 𝗠𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗴𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗦𝘆𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗺 - supporting end-to-end institutional administration

• 𝗔𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗮 𝗗𝗶𝗴𝗶𝘁𝗮𝗹 𝗟𝗶𝗯𝗿𝗮𝗿𝘆 (𝗔𝗗𝗟) - providing access to over 170,000 online and offline academic resources

• 𝟮𝟰/𝟳 𝗔𝗜 𝗛𝗲𝗹𝗽 𝗗𝗲𝘀𝗸 - offering continuous student and faculty support

• 𝗢𝗻𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗲 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗰𝘁𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗔𝗜 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝗴𝗶𝗮𝗿𝗶𝘀𝗺 𝗗𝗲𝘁𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 - maintaining academic integrity in fully virtual environments

“The University of Nairobi is a cornerstone of East African higher education, and we are genuinely excited about the potential of this collaboration. Our approach has always been to work alongside institutions as partners, understanding their context, respecting their standards, and building solutions that serve their specific goals. We believe that a well-designed eCampus can help UoN reach more learners, support more researchers, and strengthen its position as a leading university on the continent and globally.”

— 𝘋𝘳. 𝘑𝘦𝘧𝘧 𝘉𝘰𝘳𝘥𝘦𝘴, 𝘊𝘌𝘖, 𝘈𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘪𝘢 𝘓𝘦𝘢𝘳𝘯𝘪𝘯𝘨

“The University of Nairobi is committed to expanding its reach and deepening its impact through innovation. Digital transformation offers us a meaningful opportunity to serve more students, strengthen our research environment, and ensure that a UoN education is accessible to learners who might not otherwise have that opportunity. We look forward to exploring how this partnership can support our broader institutional vision.”

— 𝘗𝘳𝘰𝘧. 𝘓𝘦𝘰𝘯𝘪𝘥𝘢𝘩 𝘒𝘦𝘳𝘶𝘣𝘰, 𝘋𝘦𝘱𝘶𝘵𝘺 𝘝𝘪𝘤𝘦-𝘊𝘩𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘦𝘭𝘭𝘰𝘳 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘙𝘦𝘴𝘦𝘢𝘳𝘤𝘩, 𝘐𝘯𝘯𝘰𝘷𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯a 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘌𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘱𝘳𝘪𝘴𝘦, 𝘜𝘯𝘪𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘴𝘪𝘵𝘺 𝘰𝘧 𝘕𝘢𝘪𝘳𝘰𝘣𝘪

𝗣𝗮𝗿𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗮 𝗕𝗿𝗼𝗮𝗱𝗲𝗿 𝗔𝗳𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗻 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗺𝗶𝘁𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁

This engagement with the University of Nairobi is part of Astria Learning's wider effort to partner with universities across Africa in building sustainable, institution-led digital learning ecosystems. The organisation has active collaborations across the continent,, supporting institutions in expanding enrolment capacity, modernising academic delivery, and creating learning environments that meet the needs of today’s learners.

With demand for higher education continuing to grow across the continent, Astria Learning remains committed to working with universities as trusted, long-term partners, helping them shape digital strategies that are grounded in their own values, guided by their own leadership, and responsive to the communities they serve.

𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗨𝗻𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗼𝗳 𝗡𝗮𝗶𝗿𝗼𝗯𝗶

The University of Nairobi is Kenya's oldest and largest public university, founded in 1956. A leading research and teaching institution in East Africa, UoN offers a broad range of undergraduate, postgraduate, and professional programmes across multiple colleges and campuses. Its mission is centred on the creation, preservation, and dissemination of knowledge in service of Kenya and the wider world.

🌐 www.uonbi.ac.ke

𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗔𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗮 𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴

Astria Learning is a global education technology company that partners with universities across more than 20 countries to design and deliver transformative digital learning solutions, including eCampuses, digital libraries, and customised online platforms. With a focus on accessibility, affordability, and enduring academic quality, Astria Learning empowers institutions to achieve meaningful digital transformation and to serve learners wherever they are.

🌐 www.astrialearning.com

