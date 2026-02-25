John Daly Releases Mama Lou’s Original Seasoning in Honor of His Mother

Mama Lou's Original Seasoning

Golf champion shares his late mother’s original seasoning recipe, now available nationwide at DalyFlavor.com.

ARKANSAS CITY, KS, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Golf champion John Daly today announced the national release of Mama Lou’s Original Seasoning, a family recipe created by his late mother, Lou Daly, now available for purchase nationwide at www.dalyflavor.com.

For Daly, the launch represents more than a new product — it is a personal tribute to the woman who shaped his life and values.

The seasoning blend is based on Lou Daly’s original handwritten recipe she kept in a jar labeled "love" and was a staple in the Daly household for decades. From weeknight dinners to backyard barbecues and holiday gatherings, the blend was her signature touch — the flavor that brought family and friends together around the table.

“My mom’s cooking brought people together my whole life. Sharing her seasoning with the masses really honors her legacy- and "love" wasn't just a flavor- it was a feeling", said Daly.

Known for his powerful drives and larger-than-life personality, Daly credits much of his foundation to the lessons learned in his mother’s kitchen — authenticity, resilience and generosity. Mama Lou’s Original Seasoning reflects those roots.

The all-purpose blend is crafted to complement meats, seafood, vegetables and traditional Southern-style dishes. Designed for grilling, roasting, smoking or everyday cooking, the seasoning delivers bold yet balanced flavor intended to simplify meal preparation while elevating taste.

The launch marks the first product under the Mama Lou’s brand, inspired directly by Lou Daly’s home kitchen and her commitment to hospitality. The brand aims to extend that experience beyond Daly’s family table and into households across the country.

The release follows Daly’s successful expansion into the beverage category with Good Boy Vodka, further reflecting his growing presence in the consumer products space. With Mama Lou’s Original Seasoning, Daly shifts focus from the clubhouse to the kitchen — honoring family tradition while expanding his lifestyle brand portfolio.

Mama Lou’s Original Seasoning is available now at www.dalyflavor.com and ships nationwide. Retail and wholesale expansion opportunities are currently being explored.

For ordering information, wholesale inquiries or media requests, visit www.dalyflavor.com.

About Mama Lou’s

Mama Lou’s was inspired by Lou Daly’s passion for family, food and hospitality. The brand honors her original recipes and continues her legacy by sharing those flavors with households across the country. Founded by John Daly, Mama Lou’s is built on the belief that great meals create lasting memories.

John Daly's Announcement Video

