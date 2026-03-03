Hundreds of Jobs Secured as Choice The Discount Store Acquires Cheap as Chips Following Administration

Choice is positioned to drive growth across additional communities, create employment opportunities, and continue our mission of helping Australian families access everyday essentials at low prices...” — Rakesh Khatri, Owner and Managing Director of Choice The Discount Store.

BRISBANE , QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Choice The Discount Store , a 100% Australian-owned, family-operated retailer, has acquired discount retailer Cheap as Chips in a strategic expansion that strengthens its footprint across Eastern Australia and South Australia. Founded in 1996 in Redbank, Queensland, Choice currently operates 40 stores and plans to open 7 more this year as part of its continued expansion strategy.The company has built a strong reputation for delivering quality household essentials, FMCG, crafts and art supplies, party supplies, home décor, toys and stationery at competitive prices.“This is achieved by engaging closely with stakeholders, including suppliers, to find cost-effective solutions, and by maintaining a lean cost structure with lower overheads, allowing Choice to transfer these savings directly to customers,” said Shan Patabendige, CEO of Choice The Discount Store.The acquisition represents a significant milestone for Choice, with 44 Cheap as Chips stores joining the network, bringing the combined national footprint to more than 90 stores by the end of this year, while continuing to serve existing Cheap as Chips customers through a stronger, more scalable Choice retail platform.Importantly, the transaction secures more than 500 jobs and reinforces Choice’s commitment to supporting regional communities and strengthening local connections. Stores will progressively transition to the Choice The Discount Store brand, aligning with Choice’s established identity and specialised bargain-driven retail model. As part of this transition, customers can expect an enhanced retail experience and continued access to affordable, quality everyday essentials at low prices.“Looking ahead, Choice is positioned to drive growth across additional communities, create employment opportunities, and continue our mission of helping Australian families access everyday essentials at low prices, helping to ease cost-of-living pressures ,” said Rakesh Khatri, Owner and Managing Director of Choice The Discount Store.This strategic move underscores the company’s long-term vision of building a stronger national retail presence while remaining true to its core commitment to community support, job security and delivering outstanding value to customers.

